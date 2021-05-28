The list of Nominees for the 2021 BET Awards is out and singer Diamond Platnumz is the only star flying high the East African flag at the Prestigious Awards.
Diamond to battle with Wizkid & Burna Boy in 2021 BET Awards (Full List)
Congratulations Simba!
Chibu Dangote will be battling out with Wizkid, Burna Boy and seven other contestants for the Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards.
Others who have been named in the Best International Act category include; Aya Nakamura (France), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz, (Tanzania) Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).
An excited Diamond and a good number of Tanzanians received well the news about Platumz’s nominations.
In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.
This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.
On the 2021 list rapper Megan Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are on top with seven nominations each. Cardi B and Drake had the second-most nominations with five each.
Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer’s Choice Award begins on June 7.
The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories. The BET Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET. The show was a virtual event last year during the pandemic.
Full List of Nominees for the 2021 BET awards:
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Album of the Year
After Hours - The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease - Nas
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best male R&B / pop artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weekend
Best female hip hop artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Best new artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best collaboration:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best group:
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:
Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"
CeCe Winans - "Never Lost"
H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"
Tamela Mann – "Touch From You"
BET HER award:
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Viewer’s choice award:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the year:
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video director of the year:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best movie:
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best actress:
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best actor:
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars award:
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award:
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the year award:
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke