Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Though fans eventually stayed back and enjoyed the concert despite his comments, in a video seen on the internet, Burna can be seen kicking a fan at the concert as he tried to touch his trousers.

Burna Boy while addressing fans at the show stumped on the face of an overzealous fan who attempted to climb the podium.

In the video making rounds on social media, the fan was seen as he fell off after the unexpected kick from Odogwu.

The African giant, who has sold out iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, State Farm Arena, and a slew of other venues around the world, recently announced that he would kick off the new year with a homecoming performance in Lagos.

The event, which was slated to start by 6 p.m. Nigerian time on January 1, 2022, did not see the African Giant climb until 3:30 a.m. Nigerian time on January 2, 2022

According to several reports by the show attendees, no sort of apology was issued by the singer, but he instead went on to claim he would have left the event if not for street-hop act Seyi Vibez. According to multiple sources, the singer claims that Nigerian fans dislike him because they have spread false rumors about him and that he is family in the past.