The Communication Authority of Kenya has fined a penalty of 1,000,000 to HomeBoyz Radio station.

Further to this, CAK has imposed a six month suspension on the show and directed them to issue a public apology in two newspapers with nationwide circulation and air the same apology on the station during prime time starting today for the next 5 days.

“In light of the gravity of the foregoing breaches and given that this is a repeat violation, the authority has taken the following regulatory actions against Homeboyz radio station.

Levied a penalty of 1,000,000. Imposed a six month suspension of the offending show until the station ‘demonstrates compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.’ Directed the staff of the station undergo training and sensitization on gender issues. The training should be certified by the National Gender and Equality Commission and evidence of compliance filed with the Authority. Directed that the staff of the station undergo training on the Programming Code by the authority. Directed the station to publish a public apology in two newspapers with nationwide circulation and air the same apology on the station during prime time starting today for the next 5 days. Directed that the station reviews its editorial policy to align it with requirements of the law on gender, and file the same with the Authority. Directed that the station ensures that its presenters are accredited by the Media Council of Kenya and files evidence of compliance with the authority.

This follows utterances made during the Lift Off morning Show on Thursday, 25th March.

Presenters Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville made insensitive remarks over a lady who was thrown off the 12th floor and have since been sacked from Homeboyz Radio.