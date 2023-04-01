I'm Single - Carol Katrue announces break-up with Miracle Baby

The singer took to Instagram on Friday, posting a brief message in which she hinted that their relationship may have come to an end.

“Am single,” Carol wrote followed by crying emojis without divulging the reason for the breakup.

The post elicited mixed reactions from their fans as the couple recently shared that they are expecting their second child together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carol and Miracle Baby welcomed their first born on February 17, 2013.

A moth later, the couple updated their fans that they are expecting their second child.

Taking to social media, the elated mother of one shared the news with her fans, posting a pregnancy kit with the caption:

"There is fire on the mountain."

Miracle baby replied to the post with an apology noting that is just three weeks after welcoming their baby and here is more news.

ADVERTISEMENT

"...ni wiki tatu tangu delivery ya mjunior hii nayo imejitokeza…Babe am sorry." Miracle Baby wrote on March 19, 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

News of their born baby was shared through the social media handles of the medical facility that they had visited for delivery services before Katrue re-shared the same post.

"Welcome baby Rhonix. Friday 7:00 pm," read Katrue's caption on her Instagram stories segment.

ADVERTISEMENT