ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

Lynet Okumu

Miracle Baby announced leaving Inooro TV after five years

Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue

Carol Katrue has stated a number of reasons why her boyfriend quit Inooro TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Friday, February 24, Peter Miracle Baby, a musician-cum-TV presenter, announced his departure from his show, 'Werekererie' , on Royal Media's Inooro TV.

The Reggae segment had been his home for over five years before he decided to quit.

The news of his departure shocked his fans, but his wife Carol praised him for his achievement in media and assured his fans that the relationship with his employer was still good.

Miracle Baby
Miracle Baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Peter Miracle Baby exits Inooro TV after 5 years

During an interview with Mungai Eve, Carol explained that Miracle Baby left his job to pursue personal interests.

"Ametoka peacefully si ati ni issue ilikuwa. Haikuwa ni beef imekuwa ama ametoka ile ya madharau,

(He left peacefully. There is no bad blood between him and the station)", she explained.

According to Carol, he had been with the media house for five years, and it was time for him to move on. Even though he had not yet completed his contract with the media house.

Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend Carol Katrue hit 100K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

Carol further explained that her husband wanted to give other youths a chance to work and share their talents.

"Reason ya kwanza amekaa huko sana. Pili aondokee apee mayouths wengine chance waandikwe pia wao kazi na amekuwa akipiga show safi", she continued.

Besides his music career, Miracle Baby plans to start a podcast and radio show and venture into acting.

The couple confirmed that their bundle of joy was born on February 17, at 7:00 pm through a short clip that Katrue shared on her Instagram page.

Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue during a baby bump photo shoot
Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue during a baby bump photo shoot Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

Carol says she is excited about their new bundle of joy and wants to keep him out of the limelight to protect his privacy. She says she would only consider showing his face if someone wants him to be a brand ambassador.

"Akikuwa mkubwa, (when he grows up)but if someone wants him to be a brand ambassador, I will show him, but for now, let him stay away. I want privacy". Carol said.

On motherhood, carol said it was not as hard as expected. Although her pregnancy was challenging, she did not find motherhood difficult.

"Wueh mara ya kwanza ilikuwa ngumu, when I was pregnant, puking and all, but sidhani ni ngumu (At first it was hard, when I was pregant, puking and all but I dont think its hard), she said.

Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

She and Miracle Baby want more children but have not settled on the exact number. Carol hopes to have three children, while her husband wants five.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians