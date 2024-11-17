The sports category has moved to a new website.


Carol Radull makes comeback to radio after 2-year break

Charles Ouma

Radull teamed up with co-presenters Kieni Githinji and Roy Karuhize, marking a grand reunion of the trio that earned fame for their engaging and detailed analysis of sports.

Carol Radull with Kieni Githinji and Roy Karuhize

Renowned journalist Carol Radull has made a return to the airwaves after a two-year break.

The decorated journalist graced the airwaves on Spice FM's Playground Show, teaming up with co-presenters Kieni Githinji and Roy Karuhize, marking a grand reunion of the trio that earned fame for their engaging and detailed analysis of sports.

The trio previously worked at Radio Africa Group where they amassed an enviable fan base for their sports talk show.

Carol Radull with Kieni Githinji and Roy Karuhize
Spice FM announced her return on X, sparking excitement among fans who warmly welcomed her.

“The biggest sports show in Kenya is here with Carol Radull, Kieni Githinji, and Roy Karuhize,” the post read.

The accomplished journalist warmed up to the comeback and shared the good news with her fans on X, noting that it has been two years.

“People, we have been off air for two years. Make a date with us 2-6pm LIVE on Spice FM to talk sports or just be entertained,” Radull stated on X.

The renowned media personality and sports guru announced her exit from Radio Africa Group after ruling airwaves for 21 years.

Carol Radull with Kieni Githinji and Roy Karuhize

Radull is one of the best sports journalists in the country and boasts of deep and unmatched understanding of sports that has endeared her to fans.

Her parting shot to fans in 2021 saw fans admit that they would miss her on the airwaves.

“31st July 2021 marks the end of a 21 year relationship. I joined the Radio Africa Group on the 8th of Aug 2000 as a news reporter and was soon promoted to be the head of News at Kiss 100.

"2008 I launched Radio Jambo and was the station's first Programme Controller…In 2012 I launched the RAL Digital department (including @mpashogram an exciting project back then but it wasn't exactly my cuppa tea…2016 and Bamba Sport was born.” Read her message at the time.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
