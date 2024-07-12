The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Amos Robi

A section of Kenyans online have shown support for Radull to take up the position of Sports CS

Carol Radull
Carol Radull
  • Radull has endorsed Mbugua for the Sports CS position, but there is overwhelming support online for Radull herself to take up the role
  • Radull supports Wanjii Mbugua to succeed former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba
  • Wanjii Mbugua is a former Kenyan tennis player and captain, currently serving as the Secretary-General of Tennis Kenya

Recommended articles

Renowned sports media personality Carol Radull has thrown her support behind Wanjii Mbugua to succeed former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Mbugua, a former Kenyan tennis player and captain, is currently serving as the Secretary-General of Tennis Kenya and the CEO of Team Kenya for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanjii Mbugua's impressive résumé speaks volumes about her dedication and contributions to Kenyan sports.

Wanjii Mbugua Karani
Wanjii Mbugua Karani Wanjii Mbugua Karani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Radull opens up on tough times that saw her lose Dad and brother

She is a key figure in the tennis community, holding positions such as a member of the Confederation of African Tennis, the Women in Sports Commission Committee, and the International Tennis Federation Gender Equality Committee.

Mbugua's academic background is equally commendable. She is a Communication graduate from Daystar University and holds a Level II Tennis coaching badge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further enhancing her credentials, she earned an Executive Masters in Sport Organisations Management (MEMOS) from Belgium's Université Catholique de Louvain, courtesy of a scholarship from the International Tennis Federation.

Wanjii Mbugua Karani
Wanjii Mbugua Karani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Radull comes to the help of mother whose photo went viral for breastfeeding during Half-Time

Carol Radull, known for her passionate advocacy for sports development in Kenya, has been vocal about her support for Mbugua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radull expressed her admiration for Mbugua's work and integrity in her current roles, stating: "My nominee for Sports CS is Wanjii Karani-Mbugua. I have followed her career closely for several years; the work she has done/is doing as Secretary-General of Tennis Kenya; the job she is doing as CEO of Team Kenya for Paris 2024. She has my vote."

While Radull has endorsed Mbugua, Kenyans online have shown overwhelming support for Radull herself to take up the position of Sports CS.

Many believe that Radull's deep understanding of the sports landscape and her unwavering commitment to the sector make her an ideal candidate.

Media Personality Carol Radull
Media Personality Carol Radull Media Personality Carol Radull Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Carol Radull left Radio Africa Group after 21 years

Social media reactions have been filled with encouraging messages, with one user stating: "We nominate you, your love for sport in this country is unparalleled!! Ama hakuna wa kutuskiza."

Another echoed the sentiment, urging Radull to consider the role: "Why are you nominating others? You are most fit for the job, ama unataka tukuje tukubebe by force. Polish up your CV, ama ata hio tukuandikie na tutume. Uscheze."

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

Njugush, Churchill, Maina Kageni lead celebrity reactions to CSs firing

Njugush, Churchill, Maina Kageni lead celebrity reactions to CSs firing

Reason Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru’s wedding plans are in limbo

Reason Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru’s wedding plans are in limbo

Mike Muchiri sends distress call following arrest

Mike Muchiri sends distress call following arrest

SDA Church lifts ban on pastor Elizabeth Mokoro after public outroar

SDA Church lifts ban on pastor Elizabeth Mokoro after public outroar

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz