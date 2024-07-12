Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Renowned sports media personality Carol Radull has thrown her support behind Wanjii Mbugua to succeed former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Mbugua, a former Kenyan tennis player and captain, is currently serving as the Secretary-General of Tennis Kenya and the CEO of Team Kenya for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Wanjii Mbugua's stellar sports career

Wanjii Mbugua's impressive résumé speaks volumes about her dedication and contributions to Kenyan sports.

She is a key figure in the tennis community, holding positions such as a member of the Confederation of African Tennis, the Women in Sports Commission Committee, and the International Tennis Federation Gender Equality Committee.

Mbugua's academic background is equally commendable. She is a Communication graduate from Daystar University and holds a Level II Tennis coaching badge.

Further enhancing her credentials, she earned an Executive Masters in Sport Organisations Management (MEMOS) from Belgium's Université Catholique de Louvain, courtesy of a scholarship from the International Tennis Federation.

Carol Radull's strong endorsement

Carol Radull, known for her passionate advocacy for sports development in Kenya, has been vocal about her support for Mbugua.

Radull expressed her admiration for Mbugua's work and integrity in her current roles, stating: "My nominee for Sports CS is Wanjii Karani-Mbugua. I have followed her career closely for several years; the work she has done/is doing as Secretary-General of Tennis Kenya; the job she is doing as CEO of Team Kenya for Paris 2024. She has my vote."

Kenyans rally behind Carol Radull

While Radull has endorsed Mbugua, Kenyans online have shown overwhelming support for Radull herself to take up the position of Sports CS.

Many believe that Radull's deep understanding of the sports landscape and her unwavering commitment to the sector make her an ideal candidate.

Social media reactions have been filled with encouraging messages, with one user stating: "We nominate you, your love for sport in this country is unparalleled!! Ama hakuna wa kutuskiza."