Carol Radull gives update on Conjestina's health after going back to rural home

Radull expressed concern over Congestina's challenging circumstances, indicating that the boxer has been in Yala for about two months, returning to her previous lifestyle which had her facing mental health issues.

In 2023, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko helped admit Conjestina to a rehabilitation centre in Mombasa where her health improved greatly.

She stayed in Mombasa where she held a job before she recently left for her rural home in Siaya County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radull's visit right after the new year offered a glimpse into Congestina's daily struggles, revealing both good and bad days.

Carol Radull and former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

Despite facing difficulties, Congestina's face reportedly lit up with joy upon seeing Radull, and the two engaged in a lengthy conversation.

"On 2nd Jan I visited my friend Congestina Achieng in her shags in Yala. She's been there about 2 months and is back to her same lifestyle. 😔 She has good days and bad days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I arrived she was having a bad day but her face lit up when she saw me and we chatted for a long time as best we could. I tried with my layman ability to gently encourage her to 'clean up her act'," Radull wrote on her Instagram.

During the visit, Radull, acknowledging her limited ability in the matter, gently encouraged Congestina to consider making positive changes in her life.

The sports journalist highlighted the collective efforts made by various individuals to help Congestina, emphasising the lack of a sustainable long-term solution for her predicament.

Carol Radull and former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Radull conceded that addressing Congestina's challenges exceeded her capability but expressed her commitment to being a supportive friend.

She pledged to visit Congestina whenever possible, reaching out to her mother periodically to check in on them.

"Many have tried to help her but none of us have succeeded in a long term solution to her predicament. I concede it's out of my capability 😔.

"What I can do though is be her friend. Visit her when I can. Call her Mum from time to time to check in on them," she said

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In a call to the Yala community, Radull invited locals to drop by and greet Congestina, encouraging them to engage in small acts of kindness, such as shopping for her mother, who takes care of her.