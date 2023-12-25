The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denial is the worst feeling ever, but do not abort - Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie

Lynet Okumu

Denial is the worst feeling ever, but do not abort - Carol Sonie's advise

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie

Popular content creator Carrol Muthoni Ngeke, popularly known as Carrol Sonie, has become a source of solace for her followers, encouraging them to share their stories and seek advice.

Carrol Sonie had invited her followers to share their anonymous confessions, providing a platform for individuals to open up about their struggles.

In response, a fan from Embu disclosed that she was six weeks pregnant, abandoned by the father, and contemplating an abortion scheduled for December 27, 2023.

Carol Muthoni
Carol Muthoni
"I'm sorry, hide my identity, I'm six weeks pregnant, from Embu, and the father denied the pregnancy. I left his house and I'm planning to have an abortion next week, the 27th of December 2023," the fan wrote.

Carrol, responded to the distressed fan, urging her not to proceed with the abortion. She empathetically acknowledged the pain of denial but emphasised the potential love and blessings that come with letting the child grow.

Carrol urged the fan to embrace the journey of motherhood.

"Hey, do not abort. I know denial is the worst thing feeling ever but let that kid grow and you will be surprised how God loves you both. Mama Keep the pregnancy," she advised the fan.

In a past revelation, Carol Sonnie, who shares a child with comedian Mulamwah, shared updates on her daughter's name and hinted at moving on after a tumultuous breakup.

Carol Muthoni
Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonnie revealed that she had dropped the comedian's surname from her daughter Keilah's name. Emphasizing that Keilah is called Keilah Khloe Wangoi Muthoni.

The comedian pair, once romantically involved, went through a challenging breakup, marked by public accusations and counter-accusations.

Mulamwah accused Sonnie of infidelity, leading to a bitter exchange on social media. Despite the turbulence, Sonnie affirmed her role as a mother and clarified her daughter's identity during the revelation.

Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations
Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations

Following the breakup, Mulamwah introduced Ruth K as his 'bestie,' sparking speculations about a new relationship. The comedian shared moments with Ruth K on social media, even hinting at a traditional introduction ceremony.

The couple is expecting their first child together.

Carol Sonnie has also hinted at her journey of moving on. Without revealing the identity of her new partner, Sonnie suggested that she is embracing a new chapter in her life. positive transitions.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
