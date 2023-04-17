The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Fabian Simiyu

During a recent interview, Caroline Mutoko stated that she pays her nannies generously and explained the reasons why

Caroline Mutoko
Caroline Mutoko

Media personality Caroline Mutoko recently revealed in an interview with Nairobi News that she pays her nannies generously.

When selecting a nanny, Caroline considers several factors, starting with the individual's qualifications and what they can bring to the job. She also prioritizes cleanliness and the ability to fold tissue paper.

Moreover, Caroline only hires well-trained nannies, which is why she finds it easy to compensate them handsomely for their excellent work.

Caroline Mutoko
Caroline Mutoko Pulse Live Kenya
“I hire someone who knows how to do her job. I hire someone who is able to keep my house neat, someone who knows how to use equipment in my house, someone who knows how to make a bed and fold tissue paper.

This is why I pay them well. It’s also good to note that I hire trained people and I pay them for their worth. I have had two ladies for a long time. So anything they need they are equipped with," Caroline explained.

Caroline, however, declined to disclose the exact amount she pays her nannies.

In Kenya, most house helps typically earn between Sh10K to Sh15K. However, it appears that those working for Caroline Mutoko earn slightly more than this amount, although she did not disclose the exact figure during the interview.

Caroline Mutoko
Caroline Mutoko Pulse Live Kenya

Mutoko believes that it is not appropriate to disclose an employee's salary in public because it can cause conflicts if the employee has already informed their family members of a different amount.

"Just imagine Winnie, your employee telling people how much you earn. It’s very unfair. Imagine you told your family that you are earning maybe Sh10,000 and your employer reveals that he or she is paying you Sh20,000. That is trouble," Caroline said.

Caroline also mentioned that some employees may choose to keep certain employment details hidden from their family members, and making these details public could potentially cause problems for them.

