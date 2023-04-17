Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

When selecting a nanny, Caroline considers several factors, starting with the individual's qualifications and what they can bring to the job. She also prioritizes cleanliness and the ability to fold tissue paper.

Moreover, Caroline only hires well-trained nannies, which is why she finds it easy to compensate them handsomely for their excellent work.

“I hire someone who knows how to do her job. I hire someone who is able to keep my house neat, someone who knows how to use equipment in my house, someone who knows how to make a bed and fold tissue paper.

This is why I pay them well. It’s also good to note that I hire trained people and I pay them for their worth. I have had two ladies for a long time. So anything they need they are equipped with," Caroline explained.

Caroline, however, declined to disclose the exact amount she pays her nannies.

Why Caroline Mutoko refused to quote her nannies' salary

In Kenya, most house helps typically earn between Sh10K to Sh15K. However, it appears that those working for Caroline Mutoko earn slightly more than this amount, although she did not disclose the exact figure during the interview.

Mutoko believes that it is not appropriate to disclose an employee's salary in public because it can cause conflicts if the employee has already informed their family members of a different amount.

"Just imagine Winnie, your employee telling people how much you earn. It’s very unfair. Imagine you told your family that you are earning maybe Sh10,000 and your employer reveals that he or she is paying you Sh20,000. That is trouble," Caroline said.