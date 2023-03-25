ADVERTISEMENT
I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Charles Ouma

A good dancer knows when to leave the stage...I’m glad that I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko.

Caroline Mutoko
Caroline Mutoko

Celebrated media personality Caroline Mutoko has revealed that she is currently earning much more than she did at the height of her career in as a radio presenter when she quit after 19 years on the air.

Mutoko explained that having risen to the top, becoming one of Kenya’s highest paid radio presenters, she felt that she had played her part and exited the stage to give room to younger talent and pursue digital marketing.

“It’s been nine years since I left radio. I left because I felt it was time, and I’ve never looked back. I know many wondered why I quit. Some encouraged me to hold on. That I had a great show on radio. But, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage. So far, the transition has been good and rewarding.” Mutoko explained in an interview with Daily Nation.

It is a decision that paid off handsomely as the media queen confirmed that she makes much more as a digital marketer now without the need to wake up at dawn as was the case when she was a radio presenter.

“I always knew that there was a world beyond the mic, and I guess this is it. I am a great storyteller, and I am using that to make a living. I’m glad that I make a lot more money than I did when I was on the radio.

“I have taken time to reflect and put things into perspective. I like that I am still doing well without having to wake up at 4am,” she added.

Mutoko last worked at Kiss 100FM with her career spanning 14 years before quitting.

She curved her niche in the digital space and created a powerful and influential brand.

As a digital marketer, the celebrated media personality has worked with leading local and international brands such as Tecno, Safaricom, Dubai Tourism, L’Oreal, and Netflix.

