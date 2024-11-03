The sports category has moved to a new website.

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Charles Ouma

Cartoon Comedian announced the changes while celebrating her 24th birthday, ushering in a new chapter.

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian
Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian

Renowned Kenyan comedian and content creator Vanessa Akinyi, popularly known as Cartoon Comedian has celebrated her birthday by making a significant decision that also ushers in a new beginning.

The comedian announced the change of her stage name revealing that moving forward, she will use her official name Vanessa Akinyi and drop Cartoon Comedian that has come to define her presence in the industry.

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian
Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Pulse Live Kenya
In a statement released on Sunday, November 3, 2024 when she also celebrated her 24th birthday, the content creator explained that the decision to change her name was inspired by the urge to have a new start.

The new start marks end of one season and the beginning of another that the comedian is excited to embrace as she takes her career to the next level.

“From now on, I’ll be known as [Vanessa Akinyi. I’m excited to take this step forward with all of you, knowing that my journey is also part of your story. Thank you for supporting me through every change and chapter of this thing called life,” the comedian stated.

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian
Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Pulse Live Kenya
She added that a deep desire to reconnect with a part of herself that she has always held close to her heart and her roots saw her revert to her official name, Vanessa Akinyi.

“I’ve been on an incredible journey with each of you by my side, and your support has meant the world to me. As I continue to grow personally and artistically, I feel it’s time to reconnect with a part of myself that I’ve always held close to my heart—my original name.

“This change feels like coming home, honouring my roots, and embracing every step of my path.” Cartoon Comedian stated.

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian
Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Pulse Live Kenya
This is the second significant move that the comedian has made while ushering in a new chapter.

A day earlier, Vanessa Akinyi wiped out her skits on Instagram, marking a new start for her on the social media platform.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Kenyan singer CMB Prezzo

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Tanzania singer Zuchu

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee