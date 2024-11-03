Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

The comedian announced the change of her stage name revealing that moving forward, she will use her official name Vanessa Akinyi and drop Cartoon Comedian that has come to define her presence in the industry.

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

Motivation to change stage name from Cartoon Comedian to Vanessa Akinyi

In a statement released on Sunday, November 3, 2024 when she also celebrated her 24th birthday, the content creator explained that the decision to change her name was inspired by the urge to have a new start.

The new start marks end of one season and the beginning of another that the comedian is excited to embrace as she takes her career to the next level.

“From now on, I’ll be known as [Vanessa Akinyi. I’m excited to take this step forward with all of you, knowing that my journey is also part of your story. Thank you for supporting me through every change and chapter of this thing called life,” the comedian stated.

Reconnecting with her roots and changes on Instagram

She added that a deep desire to reconnect with a part of herself that she has always held close to her heart and her roots saw her revert to her official name, Vanessa Akinyi.

“I’ve been on an incredible journey with each of you by my side, and your support has meant the world to me. As I continue to grow personally and artistically, I feel it’s time to reconnect with a part of myself that I’ve always held close to my heart—my original name.

“This change feels like coming home, honouring my roots, and embracing every step of my path.” Cartoon Comedian stated.

