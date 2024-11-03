Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Edday has described the singer as a good father and her best friend despite the challenges that have characterized their union in recent years.

Taking to social media with the heartwarming message that caught many by surprise in light of their recent challenges that spilled over to social media, the mother of three wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my friend, partner, and the amazing father to our kids. Your presence means so much, and we’re grateful for every moment shared. May you be blessed with many more years of health, happiness, and love. Here’s to a long, fulfilling life ahead!"

Samidoh reflects on his journey in birthday message

Samidoh who turned a year older on November 2 also took to social media to celebrate the day by penning a message in which he reflected on his journey, including a time when he almost gave up.

"Another year around the sun. Reflecting on the journey, I’ve seen life’s highs and lows—some highs that lifted my spirit, and some lows that tested my strength deeply. There were moments I thought of giving up, but through it all, God’s faithfulness has carried me. He has been my redeemer, my hope, and my anchor in every storm.

“Today, I celebrate not just another year but the resilience, growth, and grace that have carried me here. Here’s to embracing all that lies ahead with gratitude, faith, and unwavering trust in God’s plan, for a new year of gratitude, growth, and grace. Cheers to life, love, and endless possibilities. It’s My Birthday " Samidoh wrote.

Samidoh and Edday fell out with the mother of three relocating to the U.S.