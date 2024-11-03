The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Charles Ouma

Edday took to social media with the heartwarming message that caught many by surprise in light of the challenges in their marriage that spilled to social media

Edday Nderitu with Samidoh
Edday Nderitu with Samidoh

Edday Nderitu has heaped praises on Mugithi singer Samidoh in a birthday message in which she let her feelings flow.

Recommended articles

Edday has described the singer as a good father and her best friend despite the challenges that have characterized their union in recent years.

Taking to social media with the heartwarming message that caught many by surprise in light of their recent challenges that spilled over to social media, the mother of three wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my friend, partner, and the amazing father to our kids. Your presence means so much, and we’re grateful for every moment shared. May you be blessed with many more years of health, happiness, and love. Here’s to a long, fulfilling life ahead!"

ADVERTISEMENT
Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree
Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh who turned a year older on November 2 also took to social media to celebrate the day by penning a message in which he reflected on his journey, including a time when he almost gave up.

"Another year around the sun. Reflecting on the journey, I’ve seen life’s highs and lows—some highs that lifted my spirit, and some lows that tested my strength deeply. There were moments I thought of giving up, but through it all, God’s faithfulness has carried me. He has been my redeemer, my hope, and my anchor in every storm.

“Today, I celebrate not just another year but the resilience, growth, and grace that have carried me here. Here’s to embracing all that lies ahead with gratitude, faith, and unwavering trust in God’s plan, for a new year of gratitude, growth, and grace. Cheers to life, love, and endless possibilities. It’s My Birthday " Samidoh wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Edday Nderitu and Samidoh
Edday Nderitu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh and Edday fell out with the mother of three relocating to the U.S.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who has two children with the singer was also drawn into the mix.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Kenyan singer CMB Prezzo

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Tanzania singer Zuchu

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee