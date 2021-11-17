It’s utter mediocrity - Cate Rira on Eric Omondi’s push for revolution

In an interview on NRG Radio, Ms Rira argued that Omondi has a point but his mode of delivery is just wrong.

“What Eric is saying is a bunch of hogwash, there is a way you can say it and say it right. It is utter mediocrity to go about insulting people in order to pass your message yet you yourself have dropped the ball.

Have you over done all the Kenyan girls to do wife material that you have to go outside…you want to speak yet even the comic songs you do are for Diamond Platnumz,” posed Cate Rira.

Cate Rira Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that; “You cannot tell us that we are not working hard, it’s not the problem of the artiste or us presenter, sis we have done our job,”.

Ms Rira’s sentiments come a time Omondi has vowed to stage protests every Tuesday at Parliament buildings, with demands to have a law that will require TV and radio stations to play 75% of local music.

On Tuesday, Omondi was arrested during his much publicized demonstrations and detained at Central Police Station in Nairobi CBD.

Drama as Comedina Eric Omondi is arrested [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, Omondi is seen being bundled into a police vehicle and he fights back in resistance.