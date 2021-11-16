RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Drama as comedian Eric Omondi is arrested [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Drama witnessed at parliament buildings

Comedian Eric Omondi has allegedly been arrested during his much publicized demonstrations at Parliament buildings.

According to SPM Buzz, Omondi is being detained at Central Police Station in Nairobi CBD.

In the video, Omondi is seen being bundled into a police vehicle and he fights back in resistance.

The funnyman had vowed to storm parliament buildings in his alleged push for revolution in the music industry.

He declared that he would mobilize creatives to demonstrate at Parliament buildings, demanding to have a law that requires 75% of local music to be played on radio and TV.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

