Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks defends Rue Baby after online claims that she did not graduate.

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks Nyasego has defended Akothee's daughter Rue Baby amidst a rumour that she did not graduate from Strathmore university in 2021.

The businesswoman has stated that Rue indeed graduated from Strathmore University, and there is enough evidence to prove it.

"Rue Baby is a graduate! Self-evidence is self-explanatory, and you can also google her name from the 2021 class. What is so difficult?" Cebbie Koks wrote on her Instagram stories.

A screenshot of Cebbie Koks response concerning Rue Baby's graduation
A screenshot of Cebbie Koks response concerning Rue Baby's graduation

READ: Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

According to Cebbie, the Okeyo family is educated, and they do not have to explain that to anybody who thinks otherwise.

Do we even have to explain to you? We go to school, and when we do it, we don't stop till the end! Cebbie stated.

Cebbie Kok's remarks come a day after her sister Akothee posted comments from some fans who accused Rue baby of making up her graduation.

According to the comments shared by Akothee, some of her fans believe that Rue baby wore the gown that her sister Vesha Okello used when she was graduating in 2020 from the same school.

A comment from one of Akothee's fans
A comment from one of Akothee's fans

From the photo shared by the mother of five, the gown worn by Vesha in 2020 seems similar to that worn by Rue Baby in 2021. This, even Akothee says she does not understand why.

"So it's Either Strathmore University to Address me as a parent as to why the gowns look a like for the class 2020 bachelor of commerce, similar to the class 2021 bachelor of International relations.

"Looks like one of my daughter dint gets the right gown for her graduation. Even the school's background should have changed," Akothee teased in an Instagram post.

Vesha Shailan and Rue Baby
Vesha Shailan and Rue Baby

READ: Steve Ogolla gifts wife Cebbie Koks sleek ride after glamorous wedding [Video]

Cebbie Koks has termed the remarks as baseless and temporary consolation used to drag other people to corners of failure.

"There is no problem saying she did not graduate, the problem is how unexposed and learned you look to troll someone with something you can actually just research and prove," she wrote.

Cebbie koks Nyasego
Cebbie koks Nyasego

According to her, sometimes people pick lies, run with them and make them real and true without facts.

She has advised the 'haters' to let Rue Baby be.

"Let the little girl be; she will soon get a job that deserves her degree, and you all will grind your chin on the tarmac," Cebbie Koks said.

In 2020, Cebbie Koks quashed a rumour that had been going around that she was not on good terms with her sister Akothee.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego
Cebbie Koks Nyasego

READ: Cebbie sets record straight on relationship with Akothee

Cebbie said that nothing could ever separate them.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
