Elseba Kokeyo popularly known as Cebbie Koks Nyasego who is sister to Akothee has decided to set the record straight on her relationship with the singer, in the wake of reports that they are not in good terms.

Speaking when she appeared on #BongaNajalas, Cebbie made it clear that nothing, and no one can come in between her and the elder sister.

She mentioned that she grew up under her care and that the bond they share is strong and it makes every other thing that comes in between them secondary.

Akothee's sister Cebbie with Jalang'o

Ms Kokeyo stated that she loves Akothee with every drop of her blood and that the only thing that can separate them is death.

“My love for Akothee is crazy. I love Akothee so much, she is more of my mother and I grew up under her care. So I think there’s nothing that can shake the bond between us, maybe death. If she lost me today or I lose her, that will shake the bond because I know I shall have lost her. But everything else is secondary to our bond and our friendship and our relationship. She is someone I look up to, she is someone I can defend from here to wherever, with every drop of my blood,”

“I love her so much and I respect her so anyone thinking they can come in between us I think I’ll say pole for you,” said Cebbie.

Akothee with her sister Chebbie

Her words come a few weeks after blogger Edgar Obare exposed screenshots purported to have come from a conversation Ms Cebbie had with a friend talking ill of the Abebo singer.

Akothee later shared a long message talking about sibling rivalry, which according to her is a nice way of hiding jealousy in a family. Her message was then assumed to be because of the words alleged to have been said by the sister.