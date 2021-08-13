Celebrities console Mwanaisha Chidzuga as she speaks out following Mom’s death

Mwanaisha eulogized her mother by giving her detailed life history and all the thing she was able to accomplish. In her post, the Former K24 news anchor noted that her mother fell ill in Mid-July and succumbed on August 12, 2021.

“Tulikupenda Mammy, Supa Supa ,Smart mama lakini Mola amekupenda zaidi.I am so grateful to Allah for giving me and my siblings the gift of calling you mama...Till we meet again rest in power.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ileihi Rajiun. From Allah we came and into Him we shall return.

Hon. Chidzuga lived a healthy and fulfilled life until mid July 2021 when she fell ill and succumbed on 12/Aug/2021. She is survived by 7 children and 22 grand children” Reds part of her tribute.

Following Mwanaisha’s statement, celebrities and Kenyans from all walks of life flocked her comment section with messages of condolences to her and family, during this difficult time of losing a loved one.

Celebrities' Mourn Mwanaisha’s Mother

okwarayvonne “Isha, I'm so sorry for your loss. You and your mama loved each other. May she rest in peace. Mungu awafariji”

loulou_hassan “Inna lillahi wa ina illayhi Rajiun … poleni sana mamii”

lilmuli “I am so sorry my dear. May mama rest in peace”

massawejapanni “So sorry Chidzuga for your loss. So sorry 😢”

alex_mwakideu “This is so sad. Mama Kwale County was such an inspiration to most of us. May she rest in peace. Poleni sana ma'am @mwanaisha_chidzuga”

stylebyneomi “Power lady😢 my condolences 🙏”

mashirima_kapombe “Pole sana dear @mwanaisha_chidzuga Preying for you and your family. May mama Rest in peace ❤️”

rosegakuo “Pole dear Mwanaisha, may she Rest In Peace and perpetual light shine upon her”

k_knaust “May her soul rip my sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️ prayers to you and the family ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

joabmwaura “May She RIP,Jipe Moyo,Mungu Yupo”

alikauleni “Inna lillahi wa inna illahi rajiun”

sylvanombatu “Poleni dada. Yote mapenzi yake Mwenyezi Mungu. Tumuombea amfanyie wepesi endako”

farida_ali83 ‘Innalillah wainaillah raj'un. Mwenyezi Mungu ampe kauli thabit.Pole sana dear.Mwenyezi Mungu awafariji”

getrudemungai “Pole Sana dadangu mwenyezi Mungu awafariji ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

presenter001 “Inna Lillahi Wa inna Ileihi Rajiun. Mungu awafariji @mwanaisha_chidzuga 😍”

juliasalim310 “Poleni sana, mungu ailaze roho yake mahali pema peponi”

kerryphyl “Sorry for the loss , may God give you strength to overcome this 🙏”

The Life History of Hon. Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga

“Hon. Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga was born 65 years ago in 1956.

Through out her life she was a champion of community- centered empowerment with an unashamed bias to women and youth.

She was a community leader and actively contributed to the women's movement at local, national and international levels through the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga and her late MP Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga.

She served in the National Assembly 2013-2017 as a County Member of Parliament representing Kwale county. During her tenure in Parliament she steadfastly championed the revival of rural economies, advanced the economic empowerment of the least advantaged in society especially the youth, women and people living with disabilities.

She served as a member in several public sector boards amongst them the National Irrigation Board, Coast Water services board and at the time of her death, the Special Economic Zone s Authority board.