ADVERTISEMENT
Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado

Amos Robi

Congratulations Wakavinye!!

In a remarkable moment of triumph, Kenyan content creator Celestine 'Wakavinye' Ndinda has achieved her long-cherished dream of owning a Range Rover Evoque.

The ecstatic Wakavinye took to her Instagram account to share the joyous news of her new vehicle acquisition with her devoted followers.

In her Instagram post, she conveyed her excitement and profound gratitude for the realization of her enduring dream.

Overflowing with joy, she penned, "Well done Celestine🙌🏾. I deserve this and so much more! Thank you God for this dream that is now a reality."

This announcement garnered an outpouring of heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes from both her fans and friends alike.

Among those who extended their warmest congratulations was her loving husband, Timothy Kimani, affectionately known as Njugush.

In his heartfelt message, Njugush acknowledged the sacrifices and tireless effort that had contributed to this remarkable achievement.

He expressed, "Well in cele Wa Githú. For all your sacrifices and hard work. Well in!!!!! Usiwahi sahau huyu Mungu!"

The couple has enjoyed a series of successes throughout the year, including their widely acclaimed 'Through Thick and Thin' shows, which have transcended borders to captivate audiences in Australia and the United Kingdom.

It's worth noting that Njugush, Wakavinye's husband, is also a well-known figure, and he currently drives a Toyota Prado.

Below are some reactions from fans :

judynyawira Yeeeeesss!!! Finally! So damn proud of you!!!!!!

abelmutua Ngongossss!!!!! That’s what I’m talking about!!! Aaaahhhhh this is it manze. This is it!!

nadia_mukami Congratulations also new to the Range cluuuub

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
