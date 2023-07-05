The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chameleone seeks help with Shs 370M bill after undergoing surgery in U.S.

Samson Waswa

Jose Chameleone reportedly underwent an emergency surgery in the United States.

Jose Chameleone

The Leone Island boss had complained of stomach pain for over two years and medics repeatedly advised him to get surgery.

During his trip to America last month, his condition worsened and upon admission, he was found to have a problem with his gallbladder, which caused bile to leak into his gut.

The singer had traveled to the US mid June 2023, before he proceeded to Jamaica with his son Abba, who recently graduated high school.

In the Caribbean nation, the father and son visited among others, the former home of Bob Marley, which is located in Kingston Jamaica and also housed his studio and it has now been turned into a museum.

Upon return to the US, he was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Minnesota where he underwent emergency surgery.

Afterwards, he was slapped with a hospital bill in excess of UShs 370 million according to sources around him in the US.

It is reported that Chameleone has since reached out to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to help him with the Bill.

The Government owned Bukedde news paper reported, quoting sources on Wednesday June 5, that Chameleone's fellow artists and close friends in Kampala were behind the talks to secure the funds for the hospital bill from the Government.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
