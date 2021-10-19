RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charlie Karumi lands new Radio Job months after quitting NRG Radio

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Charlie Karumi
Charlie Karumi

Media Personality and actor Charlie Karumi is the latest addition to the Homeboyz Radio Family. Karumi made his debut on Homeboyz Radio breakfast show on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Recommended articles

The former NRG Radio presenter took to social media to announce his arrival at the Radio Africa Group owned station.

“Haiyaaaa!! Kwani mko?? 😄 😄

It's my FIRST DAY ON AIR on Homeboyz Radio with @gmoneyizme!! You HAVE to tune in and support this fresher! 😄 103.5 on the FM, online everywhere!!

#GMITM @homeboyzradioshared Charlie Karumi.

Charlie Karumi
Charlie Karumi Charlie Karumi Pulse Live Kenya

At Homeboyz Radio, Karumi has been paired with G Money for the breakfast show that runs from 6am to 10am (Weekly).

“Look who's here!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 @charliekarumi!!!!

Comment and say hi to the newest, youngest member of the family!! 😊😊 #GMITMreads a post from Homeboyz Radio.

www.instagram.com

Karumi’s new job come months after he parted ways with NRG Radio under unclear circumstances.

Reactions on Charlie Karumi’s new Job

willisraburu “Congratulations brother”

bencyco “Broooo, congratulations 🔥”

nickndeda “Congratulations 🔥”

iamlotanBooom!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Welcome to the big leagues 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

caterira “Now that's more like it!!!”

mark_masai @gmoneyizme this is a BIG mistake with this mister @charliekarumi that you won't regret👊🏿”

Charlie Karumi
Charlie Karumi Charlie Karumi Pulse Live Kenya

iamatieno “I will definitely tune in @charliekarumi ❤️❤️”

mrkerrymartin “Welcome Home 🙌🏿🔥☺️”

kalondu_musyimiWelcome To RAL Charlie”

silvah.mistarish.genge “Congratulations star boy 🚀”

amos_njeruWelcome to the #GMITM gang bro 🤙💯💯💯”

jst_reyrey ‘Congratulations🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌”

_jesse_gitonga ‘Wadau..... Amkeni Charlie ako hbr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is gonna be lit”

nimoqueencharityCongratulations Charlie well come back on air missed your voice na jokes”

unclesymoAh congratulations bro 👏 tuning in is a must!”

wijjewillie🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations”

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Trending

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua (Instagram)

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Vera Sidika's posts

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.