Media Personality and actor Charlie Karumi is the latest addition to the Homeboyz Radio Family. Karumi made his debut on Homeboyz Radio breakfast show on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Charlie Karumi lands new Radio Job months after quitting NRG Radio
Congratulations
The former NRG Radio presenter took to social media to announce his arrival at the Radio Africa Group owned station.
“Haiyaaaa!! Kwani mko?? 😄 😄
It's my FIRST DAY ON AIR on Homeboyz Radio with @gmoneyizme!! You HAVE to tune in and support this fresher! 😄 103.5 on the FM, online everywhere!!
#GMITM @homeboyzradio” shared Charlie Karumi.
At Homeboyz Radio, Karumi has been paired with G Money for the breakfast show that runs from 6am to 10am (Weekly).
“Look who's here!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 @charliekarumi!!!!
Comment and say hi to the newest, youngest member of the family!! 😊😊 #GMITM” reads a post from Homeboyz Radio.
Karumi’s new job come months after he parted ways with NRG Radio under unclear circumstances.
Reactions on Charlie Karumi’s new Job
willisraburu “Congratulations brother”
bencyco “Broooo, congratulations 🔥”
nickndeda “Congratulations 🔥”
iamlotan “Booom!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Welcome to the big leagues 😂😂😂😂😂😂”
caterira “Now that's more like it!!!”
mark_masai “@gmoneyizme this is a BIG mistake with this mister @charliekarumi that you won't regret👊🏿”
iamatieno “I will definitely tune in @charliekarumi ❤️❤️”
mrkerrymartin “Welcome Home 🙌🏿🔥☺️”
kalondu_musyimi “Welcome To RAL Charlie”
silvah.mistarish.genge “Congratulations star boy 🚀”
amos_njeru “Welcome to the #GMITM gang bro 🤙💯💯💯”
jst_reyrey ‘Congratulations🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌”
_jesse_gitonga ‘Wadau..... Amkeni Charlie ako hbr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is gonna be lit”
nimoqueencharity “Congratulations Charlie well come back on air missed your voice na jokes”
unclesymo “Ah congratulations bro 👏 tuning in is a must!”
wijjewillie “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations”
