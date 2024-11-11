The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after hosting his mother

Denis Mwangi

One social media user, Droid254, shared an edited version of the mansion’s interior, transforming it into what looked like a mini-mall.

Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after he hosted his mother
Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after he hosted his mother

Khaligraph's new mansion is characterised by an airy, open-plan layout with high ceilings and glass balustrades, allowing natural light to flow throughout.

Recommended articles

The neutral tones of white, beige, and grey create a serene, sophisticated ambiance, while the polished stone floors and textured rugs add a touch of elegance.

Every detail, from the clean lines to the understated decor, speaks of exclusivity and refined taste.

While still under construction, the home already reflects a sleek aesthetic typical of contemporary celebrity residences.

ADVERTISEMENT
Khaligraph hosts his mother at his mansion
Khaligraph hosts his mother at his mansion Khaligraph hosts his mother at his mansion Pulse Live Kenya

Features like the towering ceilings and minimal ornamentation give the space a chic, museum-like quality, making it a visual delight for those who appreciate modern design.

Despite the undeniable luxury, not everyone was sold on the design. Some viewers felt that the vast, open spaces and minimalist decor, while impressive, made the home feel impersonal and cold.

This critique isn’t new. Many luxury homes, especially those embracing modern minimalism, can sometimes come across as lacking warmth or coziness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high ceilings, expansive rooms, and lack of soft furnishings might contribute to a showroom-like feel, which, for some, detracts from the sense of a comfortable, inviting home.

READ: Inside Isaac Mwaura's Sh30M 6-bedroom mansion with waterfall [Photos]

True to their sense of humour, Kenyans didn’t hold back. One social media user, @Droid254, shared an edited version of the mansion’s interior, transforming it into what looked like a mini-mall.

With branded signs strategically placed throughout the open space, the edit poked fun at the grand layout, emphasizing just how vast and open the home felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The playful image quickly went viral, resonating with those who found the home’s design a bit too commercial for their taste.

Khaligraph Jones reacted to the meme by sharing it on his Instagram stories.

"Unaamka unapata unatrend sababu umejenga nyumba kubwa kama mall, God know these are the problems I was wishing for," he said.

The humorous comparison is reflective of Kenyan internet culture, where witty commentary and lighthearted critiques often dominate online discussions around celebrity news.

For many, the mall edit perfectly captured the way this luxurious but spacious home felt to some, a grand, almost public space rather than a private, intimate residence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Khaligraph Jone's mansion
Khaligraph Jone's mansion Khaligraph Jone's mansion Pulse Live Kenya
Khaligraph Jone's mansion
Khaligraph Jone's mansion Khaligraph Jone's mansion Pulse Live Kenya

At the end of the day, home design is subjective. While Khaligraph's new mansion might not meet everyone’s definition of coziness, it stands as a striking example of modern luxury and personal style.

As the house is still under construction, there’s potential for additional personal touches that might add warmth and character, balancing elegance with a more inviting feel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether mall-like or mansion-like, this home undeniably showcases Khaligraph's vision and serves as a bold statement in modern architecture.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan Lawyer Kevin Kachapin's Photo with First Daughter Charlene Ruto Goes Viral

Kenyan Lawyer Kevin Kachapin's Photo with First Daughter Charlene Ruto Goes Viral

Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after hosting his mother

Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after hosting his mother

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

TV47 founding CEO pledges fresh loyalty following new citizenship grant

TV47 founding CEO pledges fresh loyalty following new citizenship grant

How Man Kush discovered he had Sh14 million in coins [Video]

How Man Kush discovered he had Sh14 million in coins [Video]

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

Eric Omondi honoured with Humanitarian of the Year Award

Eric Omondi honoured with Humanitarian of the Year Award

Henry Desagu addresses his welfare & health amid concerns from fans [Video]

Henry Desagu addresses his welfare & health amid concerns from fans [Video]

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Lebanese family welcomes new Kenyan nanny, months after Rosie's departure

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

Kenyan rapper Juliani

Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages