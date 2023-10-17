The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your home is a canvas, and the colours you choose to paint it with have the power to define the atmosphere and personality of each room.

Serene blues and crisp whites interiors give a coastal and tranquil atmosphere [Pinterest]
In this article, we'll explore the top five colour combinations that will infuse new life and character into your interior decor.

The timeless combination of serene blues and crisp whites is like a breath of fresh air. This pairing creates a coastal, airy atmosphere in any room. Opt for soft, muted blues on the walls and accentuate the space with white furnishings and decor. The result is a tranquil, beachy vibe that's perfect for bedrooms and living rooms.

Black and gold are synonymous with luxury and elegance. This classic combination works wonders in spaces where you want to make a bold statement. Think of using black as your primary colour for walls and large furniture pieces. Then, introduce gold accents through accessories, such as mirrors, frames, or light fixtures. The result is a lavish, dramatic interior that oozes sophistication.

Elegant black and gold interior [Decoist]
For a cosy and inviting ambience, turn to earthy greens and warm browns. Paint your walls with shades of muted green, reminiscent of nature, and complement them with rich brown furniture and decor. This pairing is perfect for creating a warm, rustic atmosphere, particularly in living rooms and kitchens.

Earthy greens and warm browns interior [Architectural Digest]
Infuse your space with warmth and positivity by combining sunny yellows with soft greys. Paint your walls in pale grey tones and use yellow accents through furnishings and decor items like throw pillows and artwork. This combination brings a touch of modernity to your interior while maintaining a bright and cheery atmosphere.

Sunny yellows and Soft greys interior [Roomdsign]
Pastels are a delightful choice for those who prefer a soft, whimsical aesthetic. Combine a variety of pastel shades, such as soft pinks, baby blues, and mint greens. These colours can be used on walls, furniture, and decor items. The result is a playful and light-hearted interior, perfect for nurseries, bedrooms, or any room where you want to create a cheerful environment.

Your home is an extension of your personality and style, and the colours you choose for your interior decor play a pivotal role in this expression.

The top five colour combinations mentioned above are just a starting point. Remember that there are countless possibilities and no strict rules when it comes to decorating your space. The key is to choose colours that resonate with you and create the atmosphere you desire.

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

