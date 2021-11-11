Chiki Kuruka clears the air about relationship with Makena

Taking to Instagram to clarify the rumours, Chiki said that she was neither of the women claimed to have had an affair with Makena.

“I would normally ignore this but I guess I have time right now. Let’s do this, let’s tag the people you are chatting about because as far as I’m aware, Michelle Ntalami has never mentioned my name in her messages. I have never had a relationship with either a non-binary person or a woman,” she wrote.

She said that her close interactions with members of the LGBT community had misled Kenyans on social media to put her at the centre of the cheating claims.

“Instead I have always given my support to a community that I greatly love and respect. But this implore is starting to irritate me, not because my in-laws have to respond to this BS but because humans like you put allies off speaking up.

“I have always had nothing but respect for Michelle actually, but the fact that I’m involved in something that has nothing to do with me needs to end. If you are so concerned, I have tagged Michelle, don’t speculate, ask her your damn self if she was referring to me, then leave my page,” she concluded.

Ms Ntalami also cleared the air that Bien’s wife was neither the medic nor the public figure who had an affair with her ex.

“I want to be very clear and clear Chiki’s name from the two persons I alluded to in my open letter. Neither of them is her. Additionally, the hurt caused has less to do with who the two are and more to do with ‘them’ and I.

“Ultimately, the decision to be faithful will always boil back down to these two people in the relationship. That said, keep shinning your light @chikikuruka! As a fellow alley, I see and love what you are doing for the company and community! I will always be there in truth and in spirit,” wrote Michelle.