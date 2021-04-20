Nacada Director cum Comedian Vincent Muasya Mutua aka Chipukeezy has introduced his mother to the world as she turns 54 years old.
Chipukeezy introduces Mother the World as she turns 54 (Photo)
Happy Birthday Mama Chipu!
Pulse Live Kenya
On Tuesday, Chipukeezy put up a photo posing with his mother, wishing her a happy Birthday accompanied with a prayer for a long life.
“My mum turns 54 years today, I just want to celebrate her for being an amaizing Mum to us, You have been more than a mother. You’re the greatest woman I know. Thank you for everything Mami, and happy birthday to you nakuombea uzeeke kuona wajukuu na vitukuu❤️” reads Chipukeezy message.
Chipukeezy’s fans and followers also joined the conversation to wish ‘Mama Chipukeezy’ a happy Birthday.
Birthday Wishes
mike.sonko “HBd to her. Mothers are such a blessing”
missbellalicia “Happy birthday to your mum”
bigmitchjatelo “Happy birthday Mama Chipu 🔥”
janebornagain “Beautiful mum she is. ❤️❤️”
royal_tins_ “Happy birthday to her😍❤️”
minicheps “You look twice 😍 kwanza mapua🤗 Happy birthday to her🎉”
dogo_skillz_official “Happy birthday to her”
claris_juma “mama is so beautiful 😍”
orlandomaneger “Happy birthday mum”
NACADA
Away from the Birthday wishes, on March 24, 2021 Chipukeezy was appointed as the new Vice Chairperson of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).
Chipukeezy who serves as a board member at NACADA was handed the new responsibility, by the Board of Directors replacing Mr. Peter Mwai who served in the position until December 2020.
“Since His Excellency The President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed me as a young director to the NACADA board, it has been an honor and an amazing opportunity to serve the nation. I take this opportunity to thank the Board for electing me as the New Vice Chairperson of NACADA Kenya. I will continue serving the Nation. Mungu mbele🙏🏾 See you at work.#Mungu #purpose #chipu #comedic” shared Chipukeezy.
