Chipukeezy introduces Mother the World as she turns 54 (Photo)

On Tuesday, Chipukeezy put up a photo posing with his mother, wishing her a happy Birthday accompanied with a prayer for a long life.

“My mum turns 54 years today, I just want to celebrate her for being an amaizing Mum to us, You have been more than a mother. You’re the greatest woman I know. Thank you for everything Mami, and happy birthday to you nakuombea uzeeke kuona wajukuu na vitukuu❤️” reads Chipukeezy message.

Chipukeezy and his Mother Pulse Live Kenya

Chipukeezy’s fans and followers also joined the conversation to wish ‘Mama Chipukeezy’ a happy Birthday.

Birthday Wishes

mike.sonko “HBd to her. Mothers are such a blessing”

missbellalicia “Happy birthday to your mum”

bigmitchjatelo “Happy birthday Mama Chipu 🔥”

janebornagain “Beautiful mum she is. ❤️❤️”

royal_tins_ “Happy birthday to her😍❤️”

minicheps “You look twice 😍 kwanza mapua🤗 Happy birthday to her🎉”

dogo_skillz_official “Happy birthday to her”

claris_juma “mama is so beautiful 😍”

orlandomaneger “Happy birthday mum”

NACADA

Away from the Birthday wishes, on March 24, 2021 Chipukeezy was appointed as the new Vice Chairperson of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Chipukeezy who serves as a board member at NACADA was handed the new responsibility, by the Board of Directors replacing Mr. Peter Mwai who served in the position until December 2020.