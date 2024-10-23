The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chipukeezy offers solution to those who want him to quit gov't job [Video]

Amos Robi

The comedian stated that his decision to work with the government is a personal one that benefits him and those around him.

Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy
  • Chipukeezy defended decision to work with the government despite criticism
  • He encouraged Kenyans to focus on creating positive change in their communities
  • He further advised Kenyans to remain focused on elections as the real way to bring about change in government

Recommended articles

Popular Kenyan comedian and MC Vincent Mwasi, better known as Chipukeezy, has addressed critics who have urged him to stop working with the government.

In a candid video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the entertainer expressed his frustration over the calls, asserting that he is committed to his work and will not be swayed by online pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chipukeezy, who has previously served in various government roles, including as a member of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) board, has been the subject of criticism from a section of Kenyans.

Some have suggested that he should distance himself from government roles, particularly in light of recent political debates.

Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy Comedian Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

However, the comedian was quick to shut down these claims, stating that his decision to work with the government is a personal one that benefits him and those around him.

He expressed his disbelief at the idea that people would want him to reject opportunities for the sake of appeasing critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hawa watu wa kushinda kutuvuruga juu ya kazi tunafanya itakuwa hard sana mtu kama mimi niache mboka yaani nione kazi nikose kuifanya ati ndio mfurahi online kwani mimi ni mjinga aje ati ndio unisupport, unanisupport aje?" Chipukeezy remarked.

While addressing the issue, Chipukeezy encouraged Kenyans to focus on creating positive change in their communities rather than criticising others for their involvement with the government.

Chipukeezy
Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy comes clean on why his show stopped airing on KBC & way forward

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that different people have different roles in society, and those who wish to bring change should do so in their own way.

"Niitwe job nikatae kwenda ati juu mnataka tuchange Kenya, nyinyi kama kuna course yenu mmetengeneza mnataka kuchange Kenya mimi nawawish well lakini just cause watu hawataki participate usianze kutuvuruga," he said.

The comedian further urged his critics to push for a harmonious Kenya that accommodates diverse opinions and beliefs, rather than promoting division and animosity.

"Tengeneza Kenya iko na space for everyone even those who you do not agree with sio lazima ukiona nmemake move iko against your belief unataka sasa kuniuzia woga," he advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Chipukeezy narrates truth about the night he clashed with Prezzo over a lady

Chipukeezy concluded his statement by advising Kenyans to remain focused on what really matters—elections.

He noted that the real way to bring about change in government is through the ballot box, not through online criticism or protests.

"Muache serikali ifanye kazi, the only way serikali inaeza change ni tukivote in ingine na iyo ni 2027," he concluded.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Janet Mbugua pens bold letter challenging 7-year MP term extension

Janet Mbugua pens bold letter challenging 7-year MP term extension

Chipukeezy offers solution to those who want him to quit gov't job [Video]

Chipukeezy offers solution to those who want him to quit gov't job [Video]

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

Sanaipei Tande's role in deciding winner of Sh1.2M for East African competition

Sanaipei Tande's role in deciding winner of Sh1.2M for East African competition

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna looks back on 30 years of love with late Allan Kiuna

Comedian YY poses for a photo

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover