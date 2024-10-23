Chipukeezy offers solution to those who want him to quit gov't job [Video]

Popular Kenyan comedian and MC Vincent Mwasi, better known as Chipukeezy, has addressed critics who have urged him to stop working with the government.

In a candid video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the entertainer expressed his frustration over the calls, asserting that he is committed to his work and will not be swayed by online pressure.

Criticism over government involvement

Chipukeezy, who has previously served in various government roles, including as a member of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) board, has been the subject of criticism from a section of Kenyans.

Some have suggested that he should distance himself from government roles, particularly in light of recent political debates.

However, the comedian was quick to shut down these claims, stating that his decision to work with the government is a personal one that benefits him and those around him.

He expressed his disbelief at the idea that people would want him to reject opportunities for the sake of appeasing critics.

"Hawa watu wa kushinda kutuvuruga juu ya kazi tunafanya itakuwa hard sana mtu kama mimi niache mboka yaani nione kazi nikose kuifanya ati ndio mfurahi online kwani mimi ni mjinga aje ati ndio unisupport, unanisupport aje?" Chipukeezy remarked.

Encouraging civic responsibility

While addressing the issue, Chipukeezy encouraged Kenyans to focus on creating positive change in their communities rather than criticising others for their involvement with the government.

He emphasised that different people have different roles in society, and those who wish to bring change should do so in their own way.

"Niitwe job nikatae kwenda ati juu mnataka tuchange Kenya, nyinyi kama kuna course yenu mmetengeneza mnataka kuchange Kenya mimi nawawish well lakini just cause watu hawataki participate usianze kutuvuruga," he said.

The comedian further urged his critics to push for a harmonious Kenya that accommodates diverse opinions and beliefs, rather than promoting division and animosity.

"Tengeneza Kenya iko na space for everyone even those who you do not agree with sio lazima ukiona nmemake move iko against your belief unataka sasa kuniuzia woga," he advised.

Chipukeezy’s call for focus on elections

Chipukeezy concluded his statement by advising Kenyans to remain focused on what really matters—elections.

He noted that the real way to bring about change in government is through the ballot box, not through online criticism or protests.