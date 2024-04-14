Chipukeezy comes clean on why his show stopped airing on KBC & way forward

According to Chipukeezy, the show was halted after the national broadcaster failed to settle payments owed to them running into months.

A statement released by Ufalme Entertainment director Michael Muthama revealed that significant delays in payment have been noted since November last year.

As a result, the show stopped airing as the concerned parties pursue an amicable solution that will see it return to the screens.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear valued partners, suppliers, artists and fans. We hope this message finds you well. We at Ufalme Entertainment would like to address a matter that has been of concern to many of you. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the ongoing delay in payments from our media partner, KBC.

“Since November, we have encountered significant delays in receiving payments from KBC, despite our best efforts to uphold our commitments to all stakeholders involved in the production of The Chipukeezy Show," the statement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Muthama added that the delays have affected production of the show which has not aired for months.

"As a production company dedicated to maintaining high standards of professionalism and integrity, we understand the impact that these delays can have on our valued partners, suppliers, and artists," Added the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government intervention to support KBC

Numerous initiatives have been unveiled by the government to support the national broadcaster in a bit to have it bounce back to productivity.

Last month, Broadcasting PS Edward Kisiang’ani directed that all government adverts be handled by the state broadcaster KBC.

The decision is expected to provide the state broadcaster with increased revenue at a time when private media houses are struggling with dwindling inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcast and Telecommunications PS Edward Kisiang'ani addressing the media on the issue of public advertising at ministry headquarters in Nairobi on January 31, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

A document obtained by the news desk indicates that the directive affects all public sector adverts, including from ministries, departments and agencies that fall under the National Government, independent commissions and public universities.

“It is noted that the national network coverage commanded by KBC gives an assurance for a nationwide reach by advertisers.

“This effort requires the national broadcaster to take the lead in the dissemination of information in Kenya,” PS Kisiang’ani said.