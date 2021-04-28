Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuff is officially off the market after wedding her longtime boyfriend and Fiancé identified as Rashid.
Churchill show Comedian Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend (Photos)
Nasra's husband is also a comedian on Churchill Show
In an Instagram post, Nasra mentioned that she got married to her best friend (Rashid) on April 25, 2021. Rashid who has been dating Nasra for a while now is also a Comedian on Churchill show.
“Oh yeah guys,on the 25th of april 2021 I got married to my best friend!!!😍😍😍💕💕💕💕💕💕😍” shared Nasra Yusuff.
On the other hand, a thankful Rashid wrote; 💖💖Huwa namshukuru Mungu siku zote kwa kunipatanisha na huyu malkia @nasrayusuff .... Moyo ulimkubali asilimia mia tena bila hofu yakuwa yeye tu ndio anafaa kuwa mke wangu.. ALHAMDULILLAH hiyo ilikuwa ndoto na sasa imetimia 🤲
Nakupenda sana mke wangu na naahidi kukutunza milele in sha Allah......
#Nasrashid sasa imeunganishwa kihalali hakuna wakutenganisha hii neema ya Allah
💖💖💖💖💖💖”.
The two got engaged on February 18, 2021.
“I said yessssssssss to the love of my life.. my best friend!.. love you always @director_rashid” shared Nasra.
Congratulatory messages
aggie_the_dance_queen “Congratulations. Mbona sikuitwa nitumbuize newly weds??😂😂😂😂”
abelmutua “Aahh!!!! Napenda!!! Congratulations to you beautiful people”
jamila.mohamed1 “Mabrouk! MashaAllah Walalo... ❤️❤️”
betty_kandi01 “😍😍 Mashaallah👏Congrats ❤️❤️”
babygalkamau “Mabrouk. MashaAllah❤️”
luthfiahuma “MashaAllah ikawe ya kheir mpnz😍😍”
abdi_weezie25 “MaShaAllah brow ❤️🧡Congratulations 🔥👏🏽”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke