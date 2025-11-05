Highest-earning dead celebrities of 2025: How estates continue to build fortunes

Even in death, global icons continue to shape culture and earn millions doing so. This year’s highest-earning deceased celebrities reflect the enduring power of music legends, entertainers whose work lives on through licensing deals, catalogue sales and the nostalgia economy.

According to Forbes data, the top-earning dead celebrities between October 2024 and September 2025 collectively generated hundreds of millions, proving that memory can be one of the most profitable assets in entertainment.

Michael Jackson leads once again

At the top of the list is Michael Jackson, earning a remarkable $105 million. More than 15 years after his death, the King of Pop remains one of the most bankable entertainers in history.

In 2024, the Jackson estate sold half of his master recordings and publishing rights to Sony for $600 million. Crucially, the estate negotiated a larger share of global royalties from the catalogue that remains, ensuring continued long-term earnings.

Meanwhile, MJ: The Musical continues to thrive globally, alongside Michael Jackson ONE in Las Vegas, which surpassed 5,000 shows and has been extended through to 2030.

Michael Jackson musical to open in Chicago

Anticipation is also increasing for the biographical film Michael, starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar, set for release in April 2026. Jackson’s legacy remains not merely preserved, but actively expanded.

Dr. Seuss remains a publishing powerhouse

In second place is beloved author Dr. Seuss with $85 million. More than three decades after his death, his books continue to dominate children’s literature.



In 2024 alone, Seuss titles sold 4.8 million copies in the United States, outselling even J.K. Rowling.

His estate has strengthened licensing deals and invested heavily in animated projects, including multiple new series on Netflix. A Warner Bros. adaptation of The Cat in the Hat is set for 2026, and a newly discovered manuscript will be released in July 2026 to mark America’s 250th birthday.

Dr Seuss

Pink Floyd founders benefit from catalogue sale

Tying at $81 million each are Richard Wright and Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd. Despite their passing in 2008 and 2006 respectively, both musicians earned substantial income thanks to a $400 million sale of the band’s music catalogue and name, image and likeness (NIL) rights to Sony Music Publishing. Wright and Barrett hold songwriting credits on several iconic tracks, meaning their estates continue to benefit from streaming and licensing.



Their influence on psychedelic rock remains profound, and the value of their creative contributions remains both emotional and financial.

Richard Wright and Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd

The Notorious B.I.G. reinforced as a cultural icon

The Notorious B.I.G., who died tragically in 1997 at just 24, ranks fifth with $80 million. His estate recently sold 50% of his catalogue and NIL rights to Primary Wave Music.



Merchandise bearing his image continues to sell strongly, proving that Biggie remains not only a foundational figure in hip-hop but also a powerful commercial symbol. His mother, Voletta Wallace, who played a central role in preserving his legacy, passed away shortly after the deal, leaving a well-established business structure behind.

Notorious B.I.G

Jazz and rock legends continue to earn through legacy projects

Miles Davis takes the sixth spot with $21 million. In the lead-up to his 100th birthday, Reservoir Media acquired 90% of his estate and has begun planning commemorative concerts and biographical film projects.



The casting of actor Damson Idris in an upcoming biopic has reignited interest in Davis’ musical genius.

Elvis Presley follows with $17 million, despite ongoing legal disputes and changing estate management structures.



His Graceland estate remains a major tourist attraction, now overseen by his granddaughter, actress Riley Keough.

Elvis Presley

Enduring commercial value across generations

Others on the list include Jimmy Buffett ($14 million), Bob Marley ($13 million), John Lennon ($12 million), Prince ($11 million), golfer Arnold Palmer ($11 million) and basketball legend Kobe Bryant ($10 million).