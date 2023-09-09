The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Legendary media personality Fred Machoka marked his 70th birthday with an unforgettable extravaganza that brought together family, friends, and colleagues.

The special occasion was broadcast live on the popular Roga Roga show which he hosts on Citizen TV.

Fred Machoka, a household name in Kenya's rhumba music scene, welcomed the milestone with open arms on Saturday evening at his picturesque ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Fred Machoka's influence extends far beyond his role as a presenter. He has been a mentor to countless presenters, artists and has played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya's music industry for 40 years.

During the live broadcast, his family and colleagues shared heartfelt stories and memories of Fred’s journey.

Speaking during the event, Fred Machoka expressed his gratitude for the love and support he has received throughout his career.

The celebration was emotional for the presenter who could not hold back tears as his family and colleagues showered him with praise.

Fred’s wife Sophie said that she was grateful for the impact he had on her life.

“Let me tell you when I married you, I did not know the man I was marrying. I was marrying a stranger, the only difference is I loved him to bits and he loved me back,” she said.

She thanked him for the various roles he had place in her life, as a husband, business partner and mentor.

“You are so many different things to me, that I did not know at that time you became my husband. You're my pillar of strength, you're my hope when all is falling apart, you're the father of my children, the grandfather of my grandchildren, you’re my business partner, you're my mentor.

“I just want to tell you, happy birthday sweetheart. I love you and will always love you and I'm so glad that I finally found my song in the shelter of your eyes. Thank you, enjoy yourself love you,” she concluded.

The couple also shared a romantic dance to the Nakei Nairobi song by M'bilia Bel.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
