Citizen TV unveils Victoria Rubadiri's replacement on Sunday Live [Video]

The duo presented their first bulletin on Sunday, September 12 with Koinange welcoming Lilian Muli to the Sunday crew.

“Victora Rubadiri is off on assignment, joining us tonight...and wearing navy blue, she got the memo...our very own Lilian Muli. Good to see you, welcome to Sunday Live, are you nervous?” Jeff asked she responded, “I’ll be fine.”

Rubadiri left for BBC London where she will be working and learning as part of the Komla Dumor Award she won in 2020.

Rubadiri will begin her three-month placement at the BBC by attending a training course with the BBC Academy before joining BBC News teams - across TV, radio and online - which will provide her with the opportunity to gain skills and experience across BBC News platforms.

In her last show, she bid her co-host farewell as he surprised her with a cake at the end of the bulletin.

"The time has come, London is calling...I'm going to miss you Jeff," she said.

The new Sunday Live duo impressed Kenyans on their first bulleting after which the two announced that Lillian would be holding the fort.

“I survived the first show,” she said at the end of the bulletin.

History of Sunday Live

Sunday Live show was the brainchild of media guru Julie Gichuru who left the station in July 2015.

She left the show in the hands of former Citizen TV anchor Anne Kiguta who made her mark by booking an exclusive interview with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.