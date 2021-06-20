Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi shares adorable moment with daughter (Video)

In the video, roles are reversed as the sweet girl spoon feeds her dad while giving him some hilarious commentary.

“When roles change, and I’m on the other side of the feeding spoon…,” captioned Hassan.

Hassan’s Humble Roots

The celebrated Crime & Investigative Reporter at Citizen TV was brought up in Kibra slums and left when he went to high school in Meru County from Class Five to Form Four.

Hassan attended the East Africa School of Journalism and later joined the University of Nairobi, to still pursue journalism.

He worked at CGTN which at the time was called CCTV and was later poached by K24.

Hassan stayed on at K24 for five years before he was poached by Citizen TV in 2017.

