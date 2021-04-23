RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura in Mourning

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Our Heartfelt condolences to Waihiga and his Family

Waihiga Mwaura and his Aunt
Waihiga Mwaura and his Aunt

Citizen TV News Anchor Waihiga Mwaura is mourning the death of his Aunt identified as Mary.

Mwaura shared the sad news on his Instagram page with a message that reads; “Rest with the angels & those who have gone before us, Aunt Mary.

Until we meet again. #GodIsStillGood👑”.

His wife Joyce Omondi also mourned Mary with a message that says; “Rest with the angels, aunty. I will forever be grateful for you 🙏🏾♥️”.

Despite making the demise of his Aunt public, Mwaura did not disclose what led to her death.

nickmudimba “Pole bro”

mimibondgirl007 “🙏🏾 my condolences”

cynthianyamaiMy deepest condolences. ❤️❤️❤️”

cynthia_wakonyo “Oh no, oh no, oh no.. I am so sorry for this! Her smile, her passion for life and her pure genuine love will always leave a mark💕”

mercysmiley “My heartfelt condolences to you and your family”

mumbindungu “Pole sana”

traqila “❤️❤️we will miss her terribly 😢❤️”

miss.mimzSend prayers and hugs to your whole family ❤️”

shikukarue “Pole Sana Waihiga”

charleneniver “Pole sana”

rachelann_mwaniki_captured “Poleni sana... 🙏”

naomi.muthony “🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

sheekow_mwaniki “My deepest condolences”

