City Politician Alinur Mohamed offers to help Embarambamba

In a tweet, Alinur said that he will not join the bandwagon castigating the singer, but instead will help him: “It's evident he has a problem”.

“Unlike most people I am not going to take a back seat and just condemn Embarambamba without offering him any help. It's evident he has a problem. Now his career is half dead. He urgently needs help or we'll lose this rare talent. I am going to find him and help him immediately” shared Alinur Mohamed.

In a quick rejoinder, Embarambama sought to clarify that his videos had been misinterpreted.

"Kuna video mbili zinazunguka kwenye mtandao. Moja ni ile mnasema nimepata chali, mmefanya familia yangu inalia. Lakini naomba pole kwa yule anaposti kitu ambayo hajui akitafuta views.

"(There are two videos of me that have gone viral, one of which now paints the picture that I may have found a male suitor. I'd like to apologize because those posting these videos are just looking for views)," the Kisii musician told his fans.

He went on to elaborate that the video was captured while he was enjoying himself at a club along Thika Road.

Embarambamba further defended himself saying that the videos were a practical illustration of what he sang about in the song that propelled him to fame