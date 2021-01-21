Aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed has weighed in on the increasing number of men dying during love making.

In a statement shared on his social media, Alinur cautioned men to refrain from using sex enhancing pills in the quest to satisfy their partners.

He also pointed out that we live in a society where underperformance under the sheets is something that can break a man's self-esteem, but that should not be a reason for using the pills.

“Cases of men dying during love making have increased. I know we live in an era where underperformance under the sheets is something that can break a man's self-esteem, especially if the secret finds its way on social media, but please dear men, be careful with the intimacy enhancing pills. Avoid them as much as possible” reads Alinur’s post on Facebook.

Aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed

Also Read: Betty Kyallo's alleged Somali bae speaks out after online drama

The politician's statement come hours after another man reportedly died in Kisumu while making love with his mother-in-law.

60-year-old man

On January 16th, 2021 a 60-year-old man died while engaging in sexual intercourse with a female friend in Mombasa County.

According to a report filed at the Changamwe Police Station, the Mtwapa-based businessman identified as Stephen Kariuki was having sexual relations with a woman named Esther Karimi in Chaani area on January 16 when he started complaining of chest pains.

Kariuki was then rushed to the Bomu Hospital in Changamwe where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

35-year-old man

On January 7th, a 35-year-old man died while having sex with his girlfriend in Dandora. Joyce Wairimu Wangare told police that her boyfriend who works at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) theater department allegedly died during the act.

When police visited the house located in Dandora phase two, they found an assortment of drugs and a medical report summary.