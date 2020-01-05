Days after Betty Kyallo, Ken Mijungu and Mercy Kyallo treated the public to an online drama in which Mijungu defended Dennis Okari against attempts by the two Kyallo sisters to "paint Okari as a responsible man", the Somali guy alleged to be dating Betty Kyallo has broken his silence.

Hon Alinur Mohamed who has been purported to be the Somali guy dating the K24 presenter has come out to defend himself saying that the speculations doing rounds on social media are misleading.

Alinur stated that the rumors lacked facts and were being spread by individuals who had personal interests. He added that his happiness didn’t come from other people’s misfortune and that he had a a family that he loved.

“The information being spread around lacks facts and is being spread by individuals who have malicious personal interests. My happiness doesn't come from other people's misfortune. It's important that Kenyans know the Truth. I have a Family that I love so much. #HonAlinurMohamed” Read his tweet.

Somali guy alleged to be dating Betty Kyallo speaks out

The Aspiring Member of Parliament asked people claiming that he was the mysterious Somali guy to have some respect for himself, his family, Betty Kyallo's and Dennis Okari’s family.

“I am therefore asking those purporting that I am the mysterious Somali Guy to have some respect for my family, Betty Kyallo's family, Dennis Okari and myself. Please I am not the Somali Guy. #HonAlinurMohamed” Said Alinur.

This comes a few days after netizens started sharing photos of Hon Alinur Mohamed on social Media accusing him to be the estranged Somali guy.

Online Investigators even went ahead to compare his hands to those in a photo that Betty Kyallo had shared before.

Somali guy alleged to be dating Betty Kyallo speaks out

Msiniletee Negative Energy hapa

On Friday, Betty Kyallo cautioned netizens to refrain from spamming her with negativity and experts opinions, as she was living life her own way.

Betty Kyallo’s reaction after fan shared TBT photo of wedding with Okari

The K24 news anchor decided to use famous American Singer and producer DJ Khaled to pass her message across. The short video put up on her Instagram page has a message that said;

“2020 all gonna do is stay focused, when time get hard, go harder , when time is great go even harder, don’t stop because I’m not stopping, that is on everything I love, we are too blessed, we got life and God is great, you heard it when I said when time get hard, go harder , when time is great go even harder".

She went ahead to caption the video with “Mumesikia? 🔊 Msiniletee negative energy hapa na ma-expert opinion 😂😂😂. Use it yourself 😂😂 I do what I want”.