City Preacher Robert Burale joins Switch TV with New Show (Video)

The new show will ne out to tackle issues affecting men in the society with Comedian Jalang’o and Media Personality Chris Kirwa as his first guests.

“A new Dawn. May God be praised. @switchtvke. The Journey begins...Oh Men.......@chriskirwa @jalangoo @switchtvke” announced Robert Burale.

The show is set to Premiere on April 16, 2021.

Robert Burale, Jalang'o and Chris Kirwa Pulse Live Kenya

Sharing the sneak peek to the first episode of the show, Jalang'o asked his fans not to miss out on the discussion.

“Tonight on @switchtvke! My bro @burale1 invited me and @chriskirwa to sit down and have a chat. You don’t want to miss! Tune in!” wrote Jalang’o.

On the other hand Chris Kirwa said “We discuss Men matters

Are BoyChilds endangered Species? Tell a Boy-child to tune in - Gloves off discussion...Coming up this Friday at 8:30PM

Hosting Me and @jalangoo Mr. @burale1 Boy Child - This one is a Must Watch ...Season Premier - Gloves off... let’s Talk 🔥#OhMen”.

Reactions on Burale’s New show

_c.a.l.i.p.s.o_ke “Ill be tuned all time.... because it's my favorite Robert Burale”

beckysudhe “Congratulations coach RB👏👏👏”

beingrealnow “So proud of you Burale❤️❤️❤️❤️”

brandkamal “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 congratulations coach”

tanashawairimu “Wow... Keep soaring My Coach n friend may God give you more grace n wisdom you are highly blessed n favoured”

nnaitto “Oh Men 😛finally something for the Men...🙌🙌 Wishing you God speed and wisdom Coach..Congratulations are in order...Details?? Time day...etc☺️”