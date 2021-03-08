Comedian Eric Omondi has officially joined the Standard Group family as the host of “The Big Quiz Show” alongside seasoned Media personality Betty Kyallo.

Information shared by the funny man indicates that they will be hosting the Game Show every Sunday on KTN home.

“The biggest Game Show in Africa!!! This is going to be fun!!!! Every Sunday from 8pm...Only on KTN” shared Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi with Betty Kyallo

The Game Show

On the other hand, Betty Kyallo who has made a comeback on our screens, after a long break, mentioned that she has always wanted to host a game show and now her dream has come to pass.

“I am extremely excited for my new show on KTN Home Channel. I’ve always wanted to Host a Game Show in my TV Career and now my desire has come true!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 This will be the Biggest Quiz Show In the African Continent. I am ecstatic that I will be part of HISTORY and that It will change millions of lives! Every Sunday 8pm to 9pm on KTN! Are you ready!!! Coming very very soon” shared Betty Kyallo.

Betty at KTN

This explains why Ms Kyallo recently shared a photo of herself at the Standard Group and hinted at a TV comeback, a move that got many of her fans talking about her return to the TV station she ditched for K24, before quitting mid-2020.

Her TV career started at KTN where she joined as an intern and grew through the ranks to become a senior news anchor.

