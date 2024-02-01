The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

Amos Robi

Personalities like Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim who emerging media stars, must also ensure they look good and elegant on screen.

Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa and Azeezah Hashim
Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa and Azeezah Hashim

In the dynamic world of television broadcasting, visual impact is paramount. From breaking news to entertainment shows, TV presenters serve as the face of the content they deliver.

Maintaining a smart appearance is not merely a matter of personal preference; it's a professional necessity.

In an industry where perception shapes reality, presenters must continually strive to meet and exceed expectations. This entails staying updated with fashion trends, grooming standards, and overall presentation skills to remain competitive in the field.

Even rising presenters who are relatively new to the industry are not exempt from meeting these already high standards.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa speaking on Pulse Let's Talk
Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa speaking on Pulse Let's Talk Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa speaking on Pulse Let's Talk Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emerging media stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Personalities like Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim who are emerging media stars, must also ensure they look good and elegant on screen.

In a recent interview on Pulse Kenya's 'Let's Talk' show, these female stars shared insights into how they keep up with trends while being mindful of their limited budgets.

Naisabwa mentioned having a supportive team that assists her in maintaining her appearance at a monthly retainer, which has also prompted her to manage her finances more effectively, a skill she acquired along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Claudia Naisabwa
Media personality Claudia Naisabwa Media personality Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emotional Claudia Naisabwa resigns from KTN on her media anniversary

The presenter emphasized that looking good comes with a cost and requires sacrifice and careful planning.

"People need to understand that we need to invest in our brand, especially as women. First impressions matter, and people will judge you based on your appearance; it's not something you can compromise," she emphasised.

Azeezah, on the other hand, disclosed that due to economic constraints, she has had to learn to handle certain aspects by herself, as having a full team is not always feasible.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she emphasised that she does not compromise on events, where she hires stylists who understand her preferences.

These sentiments were echoed by Kalondu, who stated that she allocates her team based on the project she is working on. According to her, budgeting is crucial to monitor spending and avoid overspending to maintain a polished appearance.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your work easier

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your work easier

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

John Kaveke to headline 'Trace In the City' campus tour at Technical University of Kenya

John Kaveke to headline 'Trace In the City' campus tour at Technical University of Kenya

Top 10 Italian wine bars & restaurants in Kenya, according to Gambero Rosso

Top 10 Italian wine bars & restaurants in Kenya, according to Gambero Rosso

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa and Azeezah Hashim

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank