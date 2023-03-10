Akuku Danger reaffirms love for Sandra in heartfelt post

During an Instagram Q&A session on February 9, a fan questioned whether they were still together.

The fan asked Akuku whether they were still in a relationship with Sandra Dacha.

"I would like to know if you are still together with Sandra," the fan's question read.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Akuku Danger spoke fondly of Sandra, describing her as his 'ride-or-die'. He also acknowledged that he might consider adding more wives to his life in the future.

"Huyo ni ride or die though am tempted to be polygamous in the future," Akuku wrote.

The news of Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha's continued relationship has delighted many of their fans, who have followed their love story since it first hit the limelight.

Pulse Live Kenya

Their relationship became public knowledge in early 2022 after Sandra revealed this during Akuku Danger’s fundraiser – aimed at clearing a 2 Million debt he left at Nairobi hospital.

Sandra disclosed that they had been dating for a year, and things were improving.

Despite some initial skepticism from the public, the couple has continued to thrive, and their love story has become a phenomenon in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger's recent affirmation of his love for Sandra has only reinforced their status as one of Kenya's most beloved celebrity couples.

Despite Akuku Danger having a wife and a kid, actress Sandra Dacha is still with him and even hinted that she could give him a child in 2022.