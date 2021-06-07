Sandra Dacha shares Stunning photos as she turns 31

In a series of posts, the former Auntie Boss actress captioned her first post, “TODAY WE CELEBRATE NOT JUST THE BIRTH OF A STAR, BUT THE BIRTH OF A SUPERSTAR. IT HAS TAKEN ME 31YEARS TO GET THIS CUTET🙈.”

Sandra Dacha’s Stunning photos as she turns 31 Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one has had a tumultuous childhood life journey that saw her orphaned at a young age but picked on odd jobs before becoming an acclaimed actress.

Media personalities, Jalang’o, Massawe Jappani and actress Wilbroda are among those who are celebrating Sandra on her day.

Nyaminde: “Happy Birthday you big, beautiful woman!!❤️"

Jalangoo: Happy Birthday osiepna"

Massawejapanni: “Happy birthday dearest 😍”

Suzannaowiyo: “Happiest birthday Jaber 😍😍🥂🍾”

Rue.baby: “Ish. Happy birthday jaber ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Njambitrhk: “Happy birthday dear ❤️”

Veshashaillan: “Happy birthday Sandra you are such a happy soul more blessings”