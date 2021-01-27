Singer cum comedian Alvan Gatitu popularly known as Alvan Love has landed a new radio job with Trace FM.
In an update seen by Pulse Live, Alvan mentioned that he will be hosting the breakfast show (6am-10am) on Trace FM, from February 1st 2021.
“Boo boo precious is on radio. Tune in from Monday 1st February.
95.3 Trace FM 6am-10am
Monday to Friday.
Will you be tuners?
If the Lord did it before He will do it again for you!
It's been 4years. I missed radio” shared Alvan Love.
Alvan’s update was received well with a section of his online family who took to the comment section to send in their congratulatory messages.
Also Read: Singer and comedian Alvan Gatitu locked out of his house over rent arrears (Video)
Congratulatory messages.
maureenwaititu “Congratulations! 👏🏾🎉🎊 You deserve this and more breakthroughs 🙏🏾”
sowairina “Congratulations🙌🏾”
mercymasikamuguro “Hongera Sana Kaka...ariririri🙌”
shixkapienga “Congratulations”
wangechi.muriuki ‘Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌”
henrietta_m “Yoooooh...we are tuning...and congratulations. 🎉🎉 all glory to the Almighty”
quin_cathie ‘this is so good”
authentiqua “Congrats..wacha."mama njoroge" ajikeep busy aache panganga nyymbani”
dan_goodhands “😅😅Congratulations... MamaNjoro no longer a stay at home mum😅 sasa mehemehe za ploti nani atatupea🤣”
waitheshwaithera ‘Anatengeneza ushuhuda wakoooo mwisho wa siku utafurahi sanaa oooh sanaa....🙌🙌congrats!!”
samaan_lingerie_home “Congratulations...”
wangui_kimemia “Congratulations 🎉”
fabulously_chic ‘Glory be to God❤️💯👌🔥”
kenyagenic ‘Yeees! Good stuff bro 🙌 and Amen!!!”
masakieymurugi7 ‘Wow see God. Congratulations Alvan👏👏”
tigistoyieke “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 congratulations 🥳”