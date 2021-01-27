Singer cum comedian Alvan Gatitu popularly known as Alvan Love has landed a new radio job with Trace FM.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Alvan mentioned that he will be hosting the breakfast show (6am-10am) on Trace FM, from February 1st 2021.

“Boo boo precious is on radio. Tune in from Monday 1st February.

95.3 Trace FM 6am-10am

Monday to Friday.

Will you be tuners?

If the Lord did it before He will do it again for you!

It's been 4years. I missed radio” shared Alvan Love.

Alvan’s update was received well with a section of his online family who took to the comment section to send in their congratulatory messages.

