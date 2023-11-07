Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

In an interview with Obinna on November 6, she revealed an incident where her then-boyfriend had saved his side chick's name as 'mum' in his phone, shedding light on her experiences with love and relationships.

Awinja recounts ex-boyfriend's character development

The mother of one opened up about her relationship, recounting how her then-boyfriend's actions had left her feeling betrayed. She disclosed that he had saved his side chick's name as 'mum' in his phone to conceal their communications.

This incident puzzled Awinja, as it initially seemed like they were discussing their upcoming marriage.

"Nimepewa na mimi pia nikapeana. Nimepewa ile smart. Huyu mtu alikuwa amesave huyo dame kwa simu kama mum. Kwanza ni ile ilikuwa inalia, babe ni mum anacall. So nashindwa huyu mum anaendaga kuongeleshwa kwa kona kwani what did she do? Na anaianza na mum," she said.

However, one day, curiosity got the better of her, and she decided to check his phone. To her dismay, she found messages in which he referred to the other woman as "mum" and detailed their intimate encounters.

"One day shetani wa kuangalia simu ikaniingia. So nikasoma messages nikapata anaambia mum vile alimtendea jana," she wrote.

Awinja couldn't believe that he had saved the other woman's name as "mum" while choosing not to save her name. She expressed her feelings, highlighting the importance of honesty in relationships.

"I'll never forget that he saved her as mum. Mi you'd rather save me by my name. But kama ni chali wa gheto naeza kubali, coz ni chali mjanja tu na atakuita, mama wa kwangu," she wrote.

She shared her perspective on the matter, distinguishing between how a person from the ghetto might address their partner compared to someone more exposed and sophisticated. Awinja emphasised the need for honesty and straightforwardness in relationships.

Why Awinja forgave ex-boyfriend after he cheated

Moreover, she discussed the dynamics among men and their friends, especially when it comes to infidelity. Awinja narrated how friends often enabled each other's unfaithful behavior, sometimes even encouraging it.

She recounted an incident involving her boyfriend's friend who would drive her to her boyfriend's place, where he had another woman waiting for him.

"But huyu ni mtu tu ako exposed, ni mjanja. But sasa kitu huwa inabore ni nyinyi wanaume na mabeshte wenu. Kwanza wale wa shem,shem, in law. Mmoja wao alikuwa anaendesha gari alafu niko na mtu wangu hapo, wanaazna kumwambia vile chapati za mum hukua fiti. Mum yule mwingine pia wanaendaga kwake kula,"

Eventually, the truth came to light, and Awinja confronted the other woman. Surprisingly, the woman was unaware that the man was in a relationship with Awinja, as he had told her they had broken up.

"Shetani wa kupigia huyo mschinana pia ikanikujia. Nilimcall nikamwambia i just need closure. Niambie tu na kama iko serious staki kuingilia yenu. Aakaniambia 'what! I had no idea aliniambia tuliachana," she said.

However, after apologising and making amends, Awinja got back together with her boyfriend for a while, but she eventually decided to end the relationship due to outside influences.

Awinja shares qualities of her ideal man

In addition to sharing her personal experiences, Awinja discussed her ideal man's qualities. She emphasized the importance of character over external attributes, stating that character should be the determining factor in choosing a partner.

She also expressed her desire for privacy in her love life, preferring to keep her relationships private but not secret.

"I believe in making them private but not a secret," she said.

When asked about dating someone in the same industry as her, Awinja stated that she hadn't thought about it extensively but appreciated the idea of being with someone who remains authentic and unaffected by the public eye, even in the entertainment industry.