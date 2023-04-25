Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

In a post on her Instagram on Monday, just a day after posting wedding photos, Awinja announced that the event was the culmination of an entertainment series dubbed 'Awinja's Perfect Wedding'.

"Its been an amazing journey since episode one of #AwinjasPerfectWedding to the last episode enjoy!" she posted.

Jacky went on to share that the comedy show will be streamed on Safaricom PLC's BAZE platform.

Fans had expressed doubts about the authenticity of the wedding when the content creators first posted a photo teasing the event on April 18.

When they shared wedding pictures over the weekend, there was still speculation over whether it was real or fake and it would seem they had some fans fooled.

Following the confirmation, fellow comedian and content creator Njugush remarked, "Inatuchanganya sasa jameni [This is now confusing us, surely]."

Awinja and Osorosoro collaborating on content creation

The two comedians appear to have gotten close during the filming of their series, but it still remains unclear whether they might be partners off-screen.

From a spot check on their social media profiles, they began filming the series in January and have been dropping teasers for episodes since.

The 'Papa Shirandula' actor has built a professional personal brand since the show wrapped in 2020.

Osorosoro has also etched a name for himself as a TV entertainer on NTV's 'The Trend', and he is also a career radio presenter currently at Inka FM.

