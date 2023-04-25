The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Miriam Mwende

Its been an amazing journey since episode one - Jacky Vike confirms.

Actress Jacky Vike 'Awinja' and comedian Cyprian Osoro
Actress Jacky Vike 'Awinja' and comedian Cyprian Osoro

Actress Jacky Vike, known by her acting persona "Awinja", has confirmed that her wedding to comedian Cyprian Osoro "Osorosoro" is part of a web series.

In a post on her Instagram on Monday, just a day after posting wedding photos, Awinja announced that the event was the culmination of an entertainment series dubbed 'Awinja's Perfect Wedding'.

"Its been an amazing journey since episode one of #AwinjasPerfectWedding to the last episode enjoy!" she posted.

Jacky Vike and Osoro
Jacky Vike and Osoro Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Jacky went on to share that the comedy show will be streamed on Safaricom PLC's BAZE platform.

Fans had expressed doubts about the authenticity of the wedding when the content creators first posted a photo teasing the event on April 18.

When they shared wedding pictures over the weekend, there was still speculation over whether it was real or fake and it would seem they had some fans fooled.

Following the confirmation, fellow comedian and content creator Njugush remarked, "Inatuchanganya sasa jameni [This is now confusing us, surely]."

The two comedians appear to have gotten close during the filming of their series, but it still remains unclear whether they might be partners off-screen.

From a spot check on their social media profiles, they began filming the series in January and have been dropping teasers for episodes since.

The 'Papa Shirandula' actor has built a professional personal brand since the show wrapped in 2020.

Osorosoro has also etched a name for himself as a TV entertainer on NTV's 'The Trend', and he is also a career radio presenter currently at Inka FM.

The two are also known for their comedy skits.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
