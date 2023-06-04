The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Charles Ouma

Actress Jacky Vike's son, Mosi turned six years old with the actress penning a special message to celebrate the day.

Actress Jacky Vike
Actress Jacky Vike

Actress Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja has celebrated her son’s sixth birthday by sharing photos taken within baby Mosi’s first year of

Recommended articles

She gushed over the baby, declaring that her son is best gift in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the talented actress shared photos of her son, accompanying the same with a message that read:

"Six years ago today! I got the test gift ever in my life! my son! ❤️.Tafadhali help me wish my son Mosi a happy 6th birthday I promise nitamsomea comments swipe left to enjoy some of 0-12 months old Mosi sahii ni mzee nywele zimekua ngumu."

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities, among them Kambua, Kansiime and Grace Msalame, joined in wishing Mosi a happy birthday.

hassansarah: So adorable😍 Happy birthday to him, well done mama🎉🎉🎉.

oddnbold: The eyes have it 😍😍 He’s so cuuute .Happy birthday Mosi 🎂

villag3girl: 🎶Mwanamberi vayayeee! Happy birthday Mosi! Hair game has stayed so consistent! 🔥🔥 Congratulations Jacky! ❤️❤️.

ADVERTISEMENT

nyaminde: Our Mosi! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Six love hearts for you!

oddnbold: The eyes have it 😍😍 He’s so cuuute .Happy birthday Mosi 🎂

makenanjeri: Happy birthday Champ! ❤️

@jackyvike good job my friend.

kansiime256_: Awwwww you have done so well mama.

ADVERTISEMENT

karyme_doryn: 😭finally Tumeona sura yake 😂 asifichwe sana ☺️ happy birthday to him.

chefalimandhry: Happy birthday my son Mosi that’s Alyaanah’s twin Alyaanah turns 8 today😍😍😍.

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya

Awinja and her baby daddy, film Alfred Simatwa Ngachi welcomed their son in 2017.

The pair dated for three years before their union was blessed with a son.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

They however went separate ways and have been co-parenting.

"He is in the child's life, we started from the end and the rest will get us ahead. I was ready to have a child since we had been together for the longest time." Awinja stated in a past interview.

Below are photos shared by the actress.

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos
Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute TBT photos Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am open to love: Meet 123-year-old virgin in search of her Mr Right

I am open to love: Meet 123-year-old virgin in search of her Mr Right

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband

Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband

Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Akothee and her husband Omosh

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece