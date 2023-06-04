Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

She gushed over the baby, declaring that her son is best gift in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the talented actress shared photos of her son, accompanying the same with a message that read:

"Six years ago today! I got the test gift ever in my life! my son! ❤️.Tafadhali help me wish my son Mosi a happy 6th birthday I promise nitamsomea comments swipe left to enjoy some of 0-12 months old Mosi sahii ni mzee nywele zimekua ngumu."

Celebrities, among them Kambua, Kansiime and Grace Msalame, joined in wishing Mosi a happy birthday.

hassansarah: So adorable😍 Happy birthday to him, well done mama🎉🎉🎉.

oddnbold: The eyes have it 😍😍 He’s so cuuute .Happy birthday Mosi 🎂

villag3girl: 🎶Mwanamberi vayayeee! Happy birthday Mosi! Hair game has stayed so consistent! 🔥🔥 Congratulations Jacky! ❤️❤️.

nyaminde: Our Mosi! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Six love hearts for you!

makenanjeri: Happy birthday Champ! ❤️

@jackyvike good job my friend.

kansiime256_: Awwwww you have done so well mama.

karyme_doryn: 😭finally Tumeona sura yake 😂 asifichwe sana ☺️ happy birthday to him.

chefalimandhry: Happy birthday my son Mosi that’s Alyaanah’s twin Alyaanah turns 8 today😍😍😍.

Pulse Live Kenya

Awinja and her baby daddy, film Alfred Simatwa Ngachi welcomed their son in 2017.

The pair dated for three years before their union was blessed with a son.

They however went separate ways and have been co-parenting.

"He is in the child's life, we started from the end and the rest will get us ahead. I was ready to have a child since we had been together for the longest time." Awinja stated in a past interview.

Below are photos shared by the actress.

