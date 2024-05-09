The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dem Wa Facebook introduces the special person behind her success

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan comedian Dem Wa Facebook unveils a special family member to her online audience.

Dem Wa Facebook and her dad ( Instagram)
Dem Wa Facebook and her dad ( Instagram)

Kenyan comedian Dem Wa Facebook recently took a significant step by introducing a special family member to her online audience.

In a YouTube video released on May 8, the rising comedian conversed with her father, who she revealed is a pastor.

During the conversation, Dem Wa Facebook dispelled some misconceptions about her family dynamics.

Contrary to what some fans might believe, her father, along with other family members, has been a constant pillar of strength throughout her journey in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram)
Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The conversation soon turned to her professional circle, specifically her relationship with her boss, Oga Obinna, who has been instrumental in her comedic career.

Addressing the mixed opinions about Obinna, Dem Wa Facebook sought her father’s perspective, highlighting how Obinna supported her despite criticisms from some quarters.

"Obinna alinishika mkono na kuna watu wanamdiss ati ooh, sijui anatumia Dem Wa Facebook ati sijui nini... So wewe unaeza ambia aje Obinna," she inquired.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebookand Oga Obinna ( Instagram)
Comedian Dem Wa Facebookand Oga Obinna ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Her father responded with encouragement, urging Obinna to continue their path without focusing on the negativity.

"I look and search and follow what you and my sister do online. I want to tell you that what you are doing is marvelous, so wewe endelea. Forget about what people are saying," he advised.

He further motivated her by pointing out that negative comments often serve to boost one’s resolve to prove detractors wrong.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram)
Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Dem Wa Facebook's father shared insights into his past, revealing a life of considerable challenges before embracing spirituality.

A former student at Egerton University and once a Rastafarian, he made a significant life change, seeking a righteous path to better provide for and raise a family.

"I looked at this life and thought if I didn't change then I wouldn't manage to raise a family. I made a U-turn and went to Christ. I didn't want my kids to be led astray," he recounted.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram)
Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
He emphasised the importance of guiding his children through life’s choices while allowing them the freedom to forge their paths.

His approach was not about strict control but rather about nurturing and supporting their journeys.

"Kama Dem Wa Facebook alichukua mwelekeo wake wa usanii, na nikamuallow, nikamsupport from the beginning hadi mahali amefika leo," he explained, noting that he has supported Dem Wa Facebook's artistic direction from the start.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram)
Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Interestingly, Dem Wa Facebook’s father suggested that her creative prowess might have origins in his own life as a pastor, a role that involves planning services and engaging with people—skills that are integral to performing arts.

"Na hii usani inaeza kuwa ilitoka upande wangu coz being in the presence of God. Ile kibali umekipata imetokwa kwa Mungu," he reflected.

He attributed her success to a divine blessing, emphasizing that even seemingly worldly endeavors can be favored by God.

