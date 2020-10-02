Fast-rising Kenyan Comedian Elsa Majimbo has been nominated for the 2020 America’s E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category.

The 19-year-old will be battling with the likes of Sho Madjozi, Karl Kugelmann, Dimma Umeh, Wian, Lydia Forson, Thuso Mbedu and Zozi Tunzi for the prestigious award.

An excited Majimbo shared the good news saying; “I am so excited and shocked to announce that I have been nominated E! Peoples Choice Awards in the category of African Social Star. While I don’t know how I got here so quickly, what I do know is I wouldn’t have gotten here without all of your support. So please continue to show me your support by voting for me with up to 25 votes a day, link in my bio!!!!”.

Comedian Elsa Majimbo nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

Following the announcement, Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to drum support for the young comedian and congratulated her for the new milestone under the hashtag #EslaMajimbo. You can vote for Elsa Majimbo; Here

The Gala for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air on November 15, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Voting is open from October 1st to October 23 and you can vote 25 times per category, per day, per method (voting site, Twitter or Xfinity).

The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The show has been held annually since 1975.

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are the top music nominees for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, with six nods each. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are next in line, with five nods each. Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and BTS have four nods each across the 11 music categories.

Full List of Nominees for E! People's Choice Awards

