Fast-rising Kenyan Comedian Elsa Majimbo has been nominated for the 2020 America’s E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category.
The 19-year-old will be battling with the likes of Sho Madjozi, Karl Kugelmann, Dimma Umeh, Wian, Lydia Forson, Thuso Mbedu and Zozi Tunzi for the prestigious award.
An excited Majimbo shared the good news saying; “I am so excited and shocked to announce that I have been nominated E! Peoples Choice Awards in the category of African Social Star. While I don’t know how I got here so quickly, what I do know is I wouldn’t have gotten here without all of your support. So please continue to show me your support by voting for me with up to 25 votes a day, link in my bio!!!!”.
Following the announcement, Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to drum support for the young comedian and congratulated her for the new milestone under the hashtag #EslaMajimbo. You can vote for Elsa Majimbo; Here
The Gala for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air on November 15, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Voting is open from October 1st to October 23 and you can vote 25 times per category, per day, per method (voting site, Twitter or Xfinity).
The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The show has been held annually since 1975.
Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are the top music nominees for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, with six nods each. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are next in line, with five nods each. Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and BTS have four nods each across the 11 music categories.
Full List of Nominees for E! People's Choice Awards
The Male Artist of 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
The Group of 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
The Song of 2020
"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
"Dynamite," BTS
"Intentions," Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck with U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP," Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
The Album of 2020
After Hours, The Weeknd
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
High Off Life, Future
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
The Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
The Latin Artist of 2020
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
The New Artist of 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
The Music Video of 2020
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Dynamite," BTS
"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good," Future feat. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"UN DIA (ONE DAY)," J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny feat. Tainy
"WAP," Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
The Collaboration Song of 2020
"Be Kind," Marshmello and Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good," Future feat. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Savage" (Remix), Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
"WAP," Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Whats Poppin" (Remix), Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
The Soundtrack Song of 2020
"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of HarleyQuinn
"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan
"On Me," Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, feat. Ava Max, Scoob!
"Only the Young," Taylor Swift, Miss Americana
"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People
"The Other Side," SZA feat. Justin Timberlake, Trollz
Select Social Categories
The Social Celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
The Style Star of 2020
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya