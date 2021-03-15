On Monday, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua hosted Comedian Eric Omondi at his office to chat the way forward for his Wife Material Show that landed him in trouble.

During the meeting, Mutua unveiled a mediation team that will ensure artistes and creatives produce clean content. The mediation team will be led by, Mwalimu Churchill, Jalang’o, Nonini, Refigah, Big Ted, MC Antonio among others.

In a number of tweets, KFCB Boss mentioned that he hosted Omondi and the team with the aim of discussing the way forward for his Wife Material show and other aspects in the film industry.

“Hosted comedian @ericomondi_ when he paid me a courtesy call this morning moments before briefing the press on the proposed Mediation Committee and the way forward on his ‘Wife Material Show’ case. @DCI_Kenya @InfoKfcb” reads a tweet from Ezekile Mutua.

He went on to tweet; “The board can't achieve everything on its own. It needs the input and Support of stakeholders.

We are committed to have an alternative Dispute Resolution process that will develop guidelines for self-regulation for Vloggers and other online content providers”.

The meeting also saw the case filed by KFCB against Eric Omondi dropped following a mutual agreement that was reached on.

“The signing of the agreement between KFCB and @ericomondi_ marks the end of the court proceedings following the arrest of Eric” said Ezekile Mutua.

Adding that “If you are a blogger, vlogger, content creator, podcaster and you don't abide on KFCB regulations be sure you will be arrested. We need discipline and decency in the creative industry.

We have concentrated on building the physical infrastructure of our nation but the software of morality and decency has gone to the dogs”,

On the other hand, Omondi said; “I am resolute about coming back bigger, better and stronger. It is true that we cleanse clothes when they get dirty, not burning them”.

In a statement, Mutua and his team gave Omondi 9 conditions that will see him walk free, if adhered to.

