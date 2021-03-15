Comedian Eric Omondi is out here having a field day with his own arrest, narrating experience in the hands of police and spending a night behind bars for the first time.

In a 4-minutes’ video, Omondi revealed that detectives ambushed him and his Wife Material contestants at a house they were filming the show and all he had to do was cooperate with them.

Eric Omondi and Wife Material contestants

I was not Arrested

“Now that the heat has come down…Naskia watu wanasema ati nilishikwa, mimi sikushikwa nilikujiwa…so am seated on the balcony around 11 am, then I see from a distance …you know the wife material house is huko Kiambu past Banana and it alone and whenever there is an activity its easy to spot it. I see fours cars and am like wale wanaenda wapi… then within one and half minute zimefika kwa compound and wameingia kila mahali.

The good thing is they introduced themselves…and the best thing to do is always cooperate with the government or the police especially when you know you have nothing to hide. Ukiombwa simu peana. Wakachugua simu ya kila mtu. Always cooperate with police coz it make everthing easy”

Adding that; “I have never been arrested, that was my first, I don’t know because my dad was a chief inspector and an OCS in Kusimu, but the first three minutes nilikuwa nimepanic. But then again when we got into the car niliwachekesha, from Kiambu Road mpaka Central Police Station. Always cooperate, gava hainanga ubaya saa zingine.

Comedian Eric Omondi Arrested

Cooperative

Omondi went on to state that the officers were surprised with how cooperative he was despite his status in the community and the comedy world.

“There is a police who told me. Eric you have really surprised us, you are extremely cooperative, we did not expect that from you”.

Committee

The Funnyman man’s narration come at a time KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua as appointed a committee to look into his tribulations together with detectives from DCI.

In a tweet, Mutua said the committee led by Jalang’o and Churchill and other artistes will meet on Monday.

This was agreed upon after Comedian Eric Omondi asked for an out of court settlement on the matter that saw him and his Wife Material 2 contestants spend a night in police custody.

Upon their release, Eric was given a 48 hours ultimatum, to have all explicit videos on his social media pages deleted.

“We received an apology and request from Eric Omondi for an out of court settlement of the case against him, but apparently the explicit videos are still circulating on his social media platforms. The pornographic videos MUST be taken down by 8am Mon 15th March 2021 otherwise....

Eric has agreed to our conditions for an out of court settlement. He has agreed to take down all explicit content from his social media platforms. I have appointed a Mediation Committee led by Jalang'o, Churchill and other top artistes to meet the KFCB team and DCI on Monday,” said Ezekiel Mutua in a series of tweets.