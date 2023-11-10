Not your typical Luhya chick! Jackie Vike breaks the mold with a luxury Jeep

Recognised for her unique fashion sense and vibrant personality, Awinja's latest acquisition adds a touch of luxury to her profile, especially during these challenging economic times.

Awinja the influencer

Awinja's journey with the brand-new Jeep is a personal achievement and a testament to her influence in the fashion and lifestyle space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Before purchasing the Jeep, she had served as an influencer for the same brand, encouraging and influencing others to make a similar choice.

Her impact extends beyond comedy, showcasing her prowess in shaping trends and lifestyle choices.

Awinja's influence and reach were further recognised at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, where she secured nominations in multiple categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian has received congratulations from peers and close friends within the industry, acknowledging her achievements and contributions.

Awinja: From Papa Shirandula to successful influencer

Following the conclusion of the popular TV show 'Papa Shirandula,' Awinja successfully reinvented herself, embracing the digital space.

Venturing into online content creation, she captivated her audience with hilarious skits, showcasing her versatility beyond the confines of traditional television.

ADVERTISEMENT

This transition marked a pivotal moment in her career, opening up new opportunities and avenues for expression.

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja Pulse Live Kenya

Awinja'a digital marketing & brand collaborations

Awinja's success is symbolic of the evolving landscape of digital marketing in Kenya. Companies increasingly turn to celebrities and influencers to leverage their massive following on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the age of high internet connectivity, Awinja has become a sought-after figure for brand collaborations with local Kenyan companies.

Notable partnerships include Naivas Supermarket, East Africa Breweries, Jibu, Exe Unga, and various other brands.

Pulse Live Kenya

Digital Marketing's Impact in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand for digital marketing jobs in Kenya has risen significantly, as indicated by reports such as BrighterMonday's Impact of COVID-19 Report and the Future of Jobs Report 2020.