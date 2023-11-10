The sports category has moved to a new website.

Not your typical Luhya chick! Jackie Vike breaks the mold with a luxury Jeep

Lynet Okumu

Before purchasing the Jeep, comedian Jackie Vike had served as an influencer for the same brand, encouraging others to make a similar choice.

Awinja Nyamwalo
Awinja Nyamwalo

In a significant career milestone, comedian Jackie Vike, popularly known as Awinja, has recently made a bold move by acquiring a brand-new Jeep.

Recognised for her unique fashion sense and vibrant personality, Awinja's latest acquisition adds a touch of luxury to her profile, especially during these challenging economic times.

Awinja's journey with the brand-new Jeep is a personal achievement and a testament to her influence in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Jackie Vike Awinja acquires a Jeep
Jackie Vike Awinja acquires a Jeep

READ: Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Before purchasing the Jeep, she had served as an influencer for the same brand, encouraging and influencing others to make a similar choice.

Her impact extends beyond comedy, showcasing her prowess in shaping trends and lifestyle choices.

Awinja's influence and reach were further recognised at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, where she secured nominations in multiple categories.

Jackie Vike Awinja acquires a Jeep
Jackie Vike Awinja acquires a Jeep

The comedian has received congratulations from peers and close friends within the industry, acknowledging her achievements and contributions.

Following the conclusion of the popular TV show 'Papa Shirandula,' Awinja successfully reinvented herself, embracing the digital space.

Venturing into online content creation, she captivated her audience with hilarious skits, showcasing her versatility beyond the confines of traditional television.

This transition marked a pivotal moment in her career, opening up new opportunities and avenues for expression.

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja
Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

READ: Actress Awinja claps back at critic who tried to attack her

Awinja's success is symbolic of the evolving landscape of digital marketing in Kenya. Companies increasingly turn to celebrities and influencers to leverage their massive following on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

In the age of high internet connectivity, Awinja has become a sought-after figure for brand collaborations with local Kenyan companies.

Notable partnerships include Naivas Supermarket, East Africa Breweries, Jibu, Exe Unga, and various other brands.

Jackie Vike
Jackie Vike

READ: Awinja finally reveals the identity of her baby daddy

The demand for digital marketing jobs in Kenya has risen significantly, as indicated by reports such as BrighterMonday's Impact of COVID-19 Report and the Future of Jobs Report 2020.

Awinja's ability to seamlessly integrate her comedic talent with brand promotions has resulted in multi-million deals that have earned her millions.

